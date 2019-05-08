Readers help find panettone when it’s not the holidays in Las Vegas

Panettone (Getty Images)

May 7, 2019

Panettone is an Italian-style sweet bread, baked in round loaves, that has a fluffy texture and usually contains citrus, candied or dried fruits, raisins and sometimes chocolate. It’s usually available at around Christmas time, which is when Food Finders readers Joan Ivins finds it at Walgreens — but she’s looking for it now. And readers came through.

Cathy Bourne and Pete Chisteckoff reported finding it at the International Marketplace, 5000 S. Decatur Blvd. (which, if you haven’t been in, is a treasure trove of food items from all over the world). And Charlie Franco said it can be found at some 99 Cents Only stores, adding, “This is a smaller size than you’re probably used to seeing during the holidays, but just as good and only costs $1.99. So two of these will probably approximate one large and set you back less than you pay for the single. No guarantee, however, that you will be able to find it in these stores year-round.”

More on 2-pound Hebrew National salamis: CeCi Schreiber said it’s been restocked at the Costco locations at 801 S. Pavilion Center Drive and at 3411 St. Rose Parkway in Henderson.

More reader requests

Cecilia Peluso is looking for a restaurant that serves bracciole, preferably beef.

Cheryl Smith is looking for the Dark Pumpernickel Tuscan Pane bread she used to get at Trader Joe’s, which she said is a whole-grain rye with zero sugar.

Marc Russell is looking for organic restaurants in Henderson.

Lisa Cole is looking for Lawry’s Beef Marinade, which she used to get at Walmart or Albertsons.

And Suzzi Williams is looking for a source for the “delicious round loaves of bread” she recently enjoyed in Morocco.

Readers?

Send requests to Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474 (put “Food Finders” in the subject line). Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.