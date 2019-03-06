MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Readers help find prime-rib, no-sugar added ice cream in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 5, 2019 - 6:00 pm
 
Updated March 13, 2019 - 10:10 am

Mar. 13, 2019

Arctic Boatswain emailed to ask for suggestions for local spots that serve well-done prime rib, and as usual, readers had some ideas.

Melinda Orlando and Jan Visser suggested asking for an end cut in any place that serves prime rib, with Orlando recommending Primarily Prime Rib at the South Point. Ellen Mead said the Yukon Grill at Arizona Charlie’s Boulder carves prime rib tableside, with rare to well-done servings available. And Ann Brown suggested he “ask the server to throw a slice on the grill” if it’s not sufficiently cooked for him.

For Larry Futa, who’s looking for Salsa Casera, Meade said she finds Herdez Salsa Casera at the Walmart Supercenter at 5198 Boulder Highway, adding, “Herdez is my go-to brand for all salsa varieties.”

For Linda Lapham, Sue Montgomery, Betty Richer, Helene Orenstein and Brown recommended Smith’s for no-sugar-added ice cream, with Richer adding that Kroger Deluxe Churned No Sugar Added is better than some that are twice the price. Montgomery and Brown also recommended Smith’s for no-sugar-added baked goods, and Brown also suggested Sprouts Farmers Market for both.

More reader requests

Delores Cormier is looking for Jack Miller’s barbecue sauce.

Norman Howard is looking for Wickles Spicy Red Sandwich spread, a relish.

Penny Reese is looking for Paesana Country Olive Mix, which she bought at Costco during the holidays.

And Jerry C. Jermanus is wondering if readers know of the current whereabouts of the former owner of Mamacita’s on Fremont Street, and/or the green salsa she made.

Readers?

Send requests to Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella @reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474 (put “Food Finders” in the subject line). Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

March 6, 2019

There are many, many positives about living in Las Vegas, but as a rule, good-tasting fresh tomatoes aren’t among them, so I wasn’t surprised when Paulette Juryn emailed a while back in search of reader suggestions. And fellow Food Finders Gloria Castricone and Ann Brown had the same one: Campari tomatoes which, as Castricone said, “taste like real tomatoes.” She and Brown found them at Smith’s and Brown also found them at Walmart. Note that they’re smaller than a lot of commercially grown tomatoes.

I’d also suggest the various local farmers markets, which are ramping up again after winter (there’s a list in the Neon section on Fridays), and Gilcrease Orchard at 7800 N. Tenaya Way, after it opens for the season this month.

For Jeffrey and Kirsten Marsh, who are looking for sliced bread that makes “nice, buttery, crispy toast,” Brown suggested the English muffin bread and other varieties at Sprouts Farmers Market, and Jan Visser suggested taking your favorite bread, buttering one side with unsalted butter and then toasting it. “When done, you will get that nutty flavor,” he said.

More reader requests

Myrtle Benton, who has yet to find the Chicago beef sandwich experience she craves in Las Vegas, is looking for one or more of three types of frozen Chicago beef: Papa Charlie’s, Vienna or Ditka’s.

Keith Marquardt is looking for smoked pork butt, also known as cottage ham, which he used to get at Glazier’s Food Marketplace.

Bob Thompson is looking for Better’n Peanut Butter.

And Elizabeth Pick is looking for Barbara’s Better Than Granola, which she had found at Smith’s in Henderson.

Readers?

Send requests to Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella @reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474 (put “Food Finders” in the subject line). Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

