Readers help find puffed rice, canned diced tomatoes in Las Vegas

When you find a food item in a brand you particularly like, it sometimes is the only brand that will fill the bill. In the case of canned diced tomatoes, Hal DeQuardo is looking for Cento, and his fellow Food Finders found them.

Michelle Robinson and Paul Gary found them at Walmart. Gary also found them at Winco at 80 N. Stephanie St. in Henderson (there’s another Winco at 6101 N . Decatur Blvd.) and Sprouts Farmers Market at 515 N. Stephanie St. in Henderson. And Cheryl Paychl found them at Smith’s at 10616 S. Eastern Ave.

For Carolee Phillips, who’s looking for Quaker Puffed Rice, Ellen Dreyer emailed that she contacted Quaker many years ago and was told that the company no longer makes it. She said a good substitute is Arrowhead Mills Puffed Rice, which she gets at Whole Foods Market. And Jim Guynup said puffed rice is available at Dollar Tree.

For V. Stout, who’s looking for Perdue Turkey Breakfast Sausage Links, Claude Black recommended the chicken sausage at Trader Joe’s, which he thinks is better.

And for R.J. McIntyre, Ann Brown, who also is unable to find tarragon vinegar, suggested the same thing I’ve resorted to: Place some tarragon sprigs in a bottle of white wine vinegar, let sit a week or so (shaking now and then) and then strain.

Dan Leighton is looking for Nathan’s Deli Mustard and Sabrett’s natural casing hot dogs, which he used to get at Glazier’s Food Marketplace.

And Gail Marotta is looking for Inglehoffer Sweet Hot Mustard and Inglehoffer Creamy Dill Mustard, both in 4-ounce glass jars.

Send requests to Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474 (put “Food Finders” in the subject line). Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.