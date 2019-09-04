Readers help find split-top buns for hot dogs in Las Vegas

Food Finders readers also help spot sources for medium-rare burgers and Open Pit barbecue sauce, while others seek rooibos tea and cioppino sauce.

Charles Butler is looking for split-top buns — other than the sweet King’s Hawaiian brand — and his fellow Food Finders know where to get them. Rob Lindley found them at Albertsons at 201 S. Stephanie St. in Henderson in “a pack of six, seemingly gourmet, in the deli section.” And Ann Brown said seeded and plain varieties are available in the freezer case at Great Buns Bakery at 3270 E. Tropicana Ave.

For Tootsie Popowcer, who’s looking for restaurants that serve medium-rare hamburgers, Lisa Armstrong recommended The Capitol Grille and the NM Cafe at Neiman Marcus, both at the Fashion Show mall, and Montana Meat Company at 6371 Centennial Center Blvd. And I recently had one at the Divine Cafe at the Springs Preserve.

For Erica Thomas, who’s looking for Open Pit Barbecue Sauce, Kathy Miller said it’s available at Amazon.com.

And for Bruce Baird, who’s looking for supermarkets that sell gazpacho, Nancy Nolette suggested Trader Joe’s.

More on chicken-fried steak: Greg Brackett recommended the one served at Snaps restaurant at the Eastside Cannery.

More reader requests

Frank James is looking for a local market that sells rooibos tea.

Leonard Rezac is looking for a cioppino seafood stock or broth similar to the Pacific Fresh Cioppino Sauce he used to get at Albertsons.

John Wickman is looking for Sugardale hot dogs, which he used to get at a small grocery chain called Save-a-Lot.

And Pat Watson is looking for a restaurant with soft music and a dress code that’s enforced, lamenting the loss of restaurants “where the patrons dressed like they were going somewhere special to dine, not just chow down.”

Readers?

Send requests to Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474 (put “Food Finders” in the subject line). Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.