Readers help find tortillas, cinnamon-raisin granola in Las Vegas

April 2, 2019

The Food Finders community usually comes through, but sometimes — like this week — in a slightly unexpected way. After we ran the appeal from Glynis Stirling, asking if anybody knows how the toasted-cheese tortillas at Macayo’s were made (in the wake of the closing of the West Sahara Avenue location), several readers replied. Cathy Bourne said the recipe is online and here it is: Toast a 13-inch flour tortilla in the oven at 350 degrees until brown and crispy. Place on an oven-safe plate, spread with 6 ounces of Macayo’s Green Enchilada Sauce and cover with 6 ounces grated mixed cheeses. Return to oven until cheese is melted; remove and sprinkle with 4 ounces diced tomato and 1 ounce sliced green onion. Cut into six pieces and serve with Macayo’s Sonoran Salsa, guacamole and sour cream for dipping. (You’re on your own for the sauces.)

Rose Large sent a link to a video showing how to make the dish, Ann Brown improvised a recipe and CeCi Schreiber said she heard the owners are going to open another location with the same menu. And Darlene Nix reminded that the location on East Charleston Boulevard is still open; a call there found they’ll be closing as well, but don’t have a set date. The Arizona headquarters said the Las Vegas locations aren’t owned by the company.

More reader requests

Ann Turner is looking for Cascadian cinnamon-raisin granola (preferably in the Henderson area), which she used to get at Smith’s.

P. Doyle is looking for a market that sells Blue Point oysters.

Elyse O’Connell is looking for Ovaltine original malt flavor (not chocolate) and Product 19 cereal.

And Sheila Figarsky is looking for a market that sells fowl or baking hens — old chickens — which she said make the best soup.

Readers?

