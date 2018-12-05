Readers write in for information on hard-to-find food items

Richard Rosenheim wrote in search of a half-pound burger from a non-chain restaurant that ranked with those he used to enjoy at the now-closed Triple Play, and readers were ready with suggestions.

(Getty Images)

Dec. 5, 2018

Ann Brown recommended the build-your-own Black Angus burger at Lakes Lounge, 2920 Lake East Drive in The Lakes. Grant Turner of The Dillinger Food & Drinkery at 1224 Arizona St. in Boulder City suggested theirs. And Kenny Harper said the former Triple Play chef is at the Tap House, 5589 W. Charleston Blvd.

For Mary Zordani, who’s looking for a good coffee cake made with yeast dough, Linda and Joe DiRosa recommended New York Bagel N Bakery, 840 S. Rancho Drive, where the bakery is by Steven Montesano, former owner of Montesano’s on Eastern Avenue.

For Phillip Lecato, Helene Campton said she has bought salt-rising bread from Heitzman Pink Box Bakery in Louisville, Ky., via amazon.com, adding that it’s “a bit pricey because shipping isn’t cheap, but a very good product.”

And for Giorgio Cerruti, who’s looking for ready-to-bake focaccia dough he used to get at Fresh & Easy Neighborhood Market, Jan Visser emailed that he has used fresh store-bought pizza dough and it worked great.

More reader requests

Gene Schnose is looking for a source for frozen lutefisk, or a restaurant that will be serving it during the holidays.

Hal DeQuardo is looking for Cento diced tomatoes.

Angie Reiss is looking for teriyaki-flavor Rice A Roni, which she used to get at Smith’s.

And Larry Urbanek is looking for Alessi brand thin breadsticks, which he used to get at Glazier’s, and veal bouillon cubes, Maggi or another brand.

Readers?

Send requests to Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474 (put “Taste of the Town” in the subject line). Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.