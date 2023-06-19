Reality TV star expanding her empire with Lake Tahoe restaurant

Lisa Vanderpump, who has two Vegas spots, plans to open Wolf by Vanderpump, a wolf- and mountain-inspired spot, at Harveys casino.

A rendering of Wolf by Vanderpump, the restaurant from restaurateur and reality TV star Lisa Vanderpump debuting winter 2023 in Harveys casino at Lake Tahoe. The restaurant incorporates a wolf- and Tahoe-inspired design. (Vanderpump Alain)

Lisa Vanderpump, the restaurateur and reality TV star with two Las Vegas restaurants, is opening Wolf by Vanderpump restaurant in Harveys casino at Lake Tahoe. The debut of Wolf is planned for winter 2023. (Betsy Newman Photography)

Asylum Bar + Arcade is now open in the Area15 entertainment complex not far from the Las Vegas Strip. (Area15)

Miso-glazed salmon is on the summer 2023 menu at Hawthorn Grill in the JW Marriott Resort in Summerlin. (JW Marriott)

Mixed drinks from the summer 2023 cocktail selection at Hawthorn Grill in the JW Marriott Resort in Summerlin. (JW Marriott)

In the latest tasty tidbits from the food and drink front:

■ Lisa Vanderpump is hungry like the wolf. And taking to the timberline. The restaurateur and reality TV star is opening Wolf by Vanderpump in Harveys casino at Lake Tahoe, featuring a wolf- and Tahoe-inspired look created with design partner Nick Alain, and a debut planned for this winter. That rules. La Lisa, of course, is already chatelaine of two Vegas spots: Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Caesars Palace and Vanderpump à Paris in Paris Las Vegas.

■ Asylum Bar + Arcade, the former Emporium Arcade Bar, is now open in Area15, offering more than 30 new and classic arcade games, a dozen pinball machines and four pool tables. Beverages run to canned and draft beers, boozy slushies and draft cocktails, spirits and wine lists, and nonalcoholic drinks. Visit asylumarcade.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

■ Ichiza, a longtime Japanese restaurant in Chinatown, at 4655 W. Spring Mountain Road, is now serving breakfast from 5 to 10 a.m. Fridays through Wednesdays. The menu of eight dishes features toast with red bean spread, a scrambled egg and sausage plate, udon with salad, and five teishoku breakfast sets with chazuke, egg, mackerel, salmon or beef. The sets also come with rice, miso soup, pickled vegetables, a small salad, and spinach with sesame sauce. Visit ichizalv.com.

■ El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina launches La Comida Noche Latina, its Latin night featuring Puerto Rican flavors from guest chef Wesli Caro, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday at the Mountain’s Edge location, 7825 Blue Diamond Road, Suite 101, and from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. June 30 at the Henderson location, 375 N. Stephanie St., Suite 111.

The Noche Latina menu consists of four dishes, including Mallorca sliders sandwiching shredded pernil (slow-cooked pork), plus beer and shot specials and specialty cocktail. DJs spin Latin tunes each evening. Visit luchadorlv.com.

■ Celebrated chef Michael Mina and Rudd Estate winemaker Natalie Bath are presenting a five-course (plus amuse) dinner featuring pours from the organic and biodynamic Napa Valley winery. The dinner begins 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Michael Mina restaurant in Bellagio. Pairings include grilled Superior Farms lamb chop with ’12 and ’18 Oakville Estate red blend. Cost: $750. Details/reservations: bellagio.mgmresorts.com/en/restaurants/michael-mina.html.

■ Chef-owner Matt Meyer presents the June edition of Killer Burgers at his 138 Degrees restaurant, 1450 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, suite C-205, Henderson. The one-night-only menu on June 26 showcases five burgers, including a steakhouse wedge with a pork patty and pork belly. The menu also offers loaded fries, sides and dessert. Burgers are $13-29; loaded fries are $16. Reservations: 138restaurant.com or 702-272-0839.

■ Hawthorn Grill in the JW Marriott Resort in Summerlin has introduced its warm-weather menu. Among the highlights: Angus beef tartare, miso-marinated sea bass with forbidden rice, upside-down s’mores cheesecake, a Summertime Sippin’ cocktail made with Grey Goose Strawberry & Lemongrass Vodka, and charred beef filet tacos at happy hour (4 to 6 p.m. daily). Details/reservations: hawthorngrilllv.com or 702-507-5955.

Email tips, questions or feedback to ontheside@reviewjournal.com.