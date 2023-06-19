Reality TV star expanding her empire with Lake Tahoe restaurant
Lisa Vanderpump, who has two Vegas spots, plans to open Wolf by Vanderpump, a wolf- and mountain-inspired spot, at Harveys casino.
In the latest tasty tidbits from the food and drink front:
■ Lisa Vanderpump is hungry like the wolf. And taking to the timberline. The restaurateur and reality TV star is opening Wolf by Vanderpump in Harveys casino at Lake Tahoe, featuring a wolf- and Tahoe-inspired look created with design partner Nick Alain, and a debut planned for this winter. That rules. La Lisa, of course, is already chatelaine of two Vegas spots: Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Caesars Palace and Vanderpump à Paris in Paris Las Vegas.
■ Asylum Bar + Arcade, the former Emporium Arcade Bar, is now open in Area15, offering more than 30 new and classic arcade games, a dozen pinball machines and four pool tables. Beverages run to canned and draft beers, boozy slushies and draft cocktails, spirits and wine lists, and nonalcoholic drinks. Visit asylumarcade.com.
◆ ◆ ◆
■ Ichiza, a longtime Japanese restaurant in Chinatown, at 4655 W. Spring Mountain Road, is now serving breakfast from 5 to 10 a.m. Fridays through Wednesdays. The menu of eight dishes features toast with red bean spread, a scrambled egg and sausage plate, udon with salad, and five teishoku breakfast sets with chazuke, egg, mackerel, salmon or beef. The sets also come with rice, miso soup, pickled vegetables, a small salad, and spinach with sesame sauce. Visit ichizalv.com.
■ El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina launches La Comida Noche Latina, its Latin night featuring Puerto Rican flavors from guest chef Wesli Caro, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday at the Mountain’s Edge location, 7825 Blue Diamond Road, Suite 101, and from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. June 30 at the Henderson location, 375 N. Stephanie St., Suite 111.
The Noche Latina menu consists of four dishes, including Mallorca sliders sandwiching shredded pernil (slow-cooked pork), plus beer and shot specials and specialty cocktail. DJs spin Latin tunes each evening. Visit luchadorlv.com.
■ Celebrated chef Michael Mina and Rudd Estate winemaker Natalie Bath are presenting a five-course (plus amuse) dinner featuring pours from the organic and biodynamic Napa Valley winery. The dinner begins 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Michael Mina restaurant in Bellagio. Pairings include grilled Superior Farms lamb chop with ’12 and ’18 Oakville Estate red blend. Cost: $750. Details/reservations: bellagio.mgmresorts.com/en/restaurants/michael-mina.html.
■ Chef-owner Matt Meyer presents the June edition of Killer Burgers at his 138 Degrees restaurant, 1450 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, suite C-205, Henderson. The one-night-only menu on June 26 showcases five burgers, including a steakhouse wedge with a pork patty and pork belly. The menu also offers loaded fries, sides and dessert. Burgers are $13-29; loaded fries are $16. Reservations: 138restaurant.com or 702-272-0839.
■ Hawthorn Grill in the JW Marriott Resort in Summerlin has introduced its warm-weather menu. Among the highlights: Angus beef tartare, miso-marinated sea bass with forbidden rice, upside-down s’mores cheesecake, a Summertime Sippin’ cocktail made with Grey Goose Strawberry & Lemongrass Vodka, and charred beef filet tacos at happy hour (4 to 6 p.m. daily). Details/reservations: hawthorngrilllv.com or 702-507-5955.
Email tips, questions or feedback to ontheside@reviewjournal.com.