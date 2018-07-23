Red Lobster to open in North Las Vegas next year

More seafood will be coming to the desert next year, with the opening of the fourth Red Lobster in Southern Nevada, the company announced Monday.

Red Lobster is opening its fourth restaurant in the Las Vegas Valley next year in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The new restaurant, scheduled to open next summer in the new Craig Camino complex at 1500 W. Craig Road in North Las Vegas, will be the company’s fourth to be built in accordance with its new prototype, designed to be brighter and to include lounge seating, a contemporary bar and a dedicated area for picking up takeout orders. It’s Red Lobster’s 705th location in North America.

The company expects to break ground this winter.

The three existing Southern Nevada locations are at 200 S. Decatur Blvd., 2325 E. Flamingo Road and 570 Marks St. in Henderson.

