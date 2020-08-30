85°F
weather icon Possible Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Food

Red Rock’s Osteria Fiorella newest spot to offer al fresco dining

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 30, 2020 - 12:31 am
 

Marc Vetri is an early riser. Executive chef of Vetri Cucina at the Palms — neither of which has reopened since the pandemic shutdown — he used to go up to the 56th-floor restaurant, have a cup of espresso and watch the sun rise.

“Now, it’s even nicer,” he said.

“Now” refers to Osteria Fiorella, the James Beard Award-winning chef’s Red Rock Resort restaurant that, after a two-month life as a popup, is officially becoming a permanent fixture. It’s given Vetri a new place for his morning routine.

“I wake up early, head over to the restaurant, make my espresso and sit outside and look at the mountains,” he said. “With the rock formations, and the water fountain’s right there, it’s such a magical, almost zen place to sit.”

Monday is National Eat Outside Day, which comes at a time when Las Vegas may (we can pray to the weather gods) be within a week of breaking the string of triple-digit high temperatures that has cloaked it like an oversized hair dryer. And with more people wanting to dine outdoors because of the threat of COVID-19, the fledgling restaurant’s patio already has proven to be a popular spot.

“In the evenings, when you have the misters on low, even if it’s 100 outside, it just feels wonderful there,” Vetri said.

Vetri said Red Rock Resort was a natural fit because he’s long been a fan.

“When I had some visitors fly out for the opening (of Vetri Cucina in 2018), I always had them stay at Red Rock, because I was like, ‘Hey, guys, you gotta stay out there by the mountains,’ ” he said. “I always liked it out there a lot. When they made the offer to let us open, I was all for it.”

He actually had a little preview of the place when he put on a pre-opening popup there for media and invited guests when it was Scott Conant’s Masso Osteria.

“Restaurants take on new lives often,” he said. “It had a real good vibe. But I heard there were a lot of restaurants there, so when we moved in I did a sage-burning ceremony to get rid of the evil spirits.”

Osteria Fiorella is named for Luigi Fiorella, whose sausage-making company that opened in 1892 anchored what is now Philadelphia’s Italian Market, in a building where Vetri now operates a pasta bar by that name. Vetri said it and Vetri Cucina have the same sensibilities, although the Red Rock spot may be a bit more approachable.

“It’s a very neighborhood restaurant, but it’s also somewhere I think foodies are going to run to,” he said. “If they’re flying into Vegas and they’re staying near the Strip, they’re going to ride out a half an hour to eat there and then go back.

“The osterias of Italy are sort of neighborhoody, but they’re also more refined that just a regular trattoria. And then we’re utilizing all of the wood fires we have here, the wood oven and the wood grill, getting all those flavors on the meat and the fish.”

Fresh al fresco

Las Vegas offers a multitude of restaurants for al-fresco dining, with mainstays including Mon Ami Gabi at Paris Las Vegas and Bouchon at The Venetian on the Strip, Marche Bacchus and Americana in Desert Shores, Vintner Grill and Grape Street in Summerlin, Kitchen Table and The Pasta Shop in Henderson and Luna Rossa and Mimi and Coco Bistro at Lake Las Vegas in Henderson. Here are a few more recent openings:

Sickies Garage at Town Square, which will open Monday and have a grand opening Sept. 4, has a patio with misters and a TV for watching whatever games survive the various curses of 2020.

Jing in Downtown Summerlin, which opened in February, has an outdoor patio with fire and water features.

And El Dorado Cantina at Tivoli Village, which opened in January, has a spacious patio tucked to the side of the restaurant and a smaller one near the front entrance.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Police union criticizes Knights for supporting Jacob Blake
Police union criticizes Knights for supporting Jacob Blake
2
Ex-Zappos chief Tony Hsieh on homebuying spree in Utah
Ex-Zappos chief Tony Hsieh on homebuying spree in Utah
3
Donald Trump closes gap on Joe Biden in presidential election odds
Donald Trump closes gap on Joe Biden in presidential election odds
4
Woman arrested in $1M theft from Las Vegas poker pro Esfandiari
Woman arrested in $1M theft from Las Vegas poker pro Esfandiari
5
More than 500 visitors to Nevada infected with COVID-19
More than 500 visitors to Nevada infected with COVID-19
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Las Vegas hip hop artist's new album cracks iTunes charts - Video
Jeff Thompson, who performs under the name "Ekoh," is a rising local indie rapper whose latest album “The De2our” debuted in the top 10 on the iTunes hip-hop charts. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wynn Las Vegas show ‘Le Reve’ closing for good - VIDEO
The cast and crew of “Le Reve” at Wynn Las Vegas have been told the show is closing permanently.
The Smith Center to remain closed this year - Video
The Smith Center's CEO Myron Martin talks about the indefinite closure amid the COVID-19 pandemic, how the community can help during this time and what they hope to accomplish before reopening again in the future. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Marjorie Barrick Museum to reopen - Video
Alisha Kerlin, executive director of the Marjorie Barrick Museum, describes the exhibits “Kept to Myself” and “Excerpts” featured at the UNLV museum in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. The museum is to reopen on Aug. 17,2020 by appointment only. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'America's Got Talent' judge Simon Cowell has back surgery after electric bike accident - Video
Simon Cowell underwent surgery on Saturday to repair a broken back and was recovering at a hospital. He will miss the opening shows of "America's Got Talent," which begin this week. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RV of Las Vegas entertainers missing from their home - Video
RJ entertainment columnist John Katsilometes talks to longtime Las Vegas entertainers Joe and Jessica Trammel, who discovered Wednesday afternoon that their RV, trailer and belongings had been stolen. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Television shows could fuel Las Vegas tourism rebound - VIDEO
CBS reality dating competition series “Love Island" and ABC’s “Shark Tank” are set to film upcoming seasons in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Garth Brooks reschedules concert at Allegiant Stadium - Video
The country superstar made the announcement Wednesday morning that he has moved his Aug. 22 date at the stadium back to Feb. 27.
Bart Torres of ‘Highway Vibe’ memoriam
Vegas broadcaster Bart Torres of ‘Highway Vibe’ dies at 54. He was inducted into the Nevada Broadcasters Hall of Fame in September 2018. (Greg “Gonzo” Spillane/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Naya Rivera confirmed dead after body is found - Video
Naya Rivera, the "Glee" star, went missing during a boating trip with her 4-year-old son at Lake Piru in California last week. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Actress Kelly Preston dies at 57 - Video
Kelly Preston, actress and wife of John Travolta, had been privately battling breast cancer for two years. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas bar workers frustrated, angry as restrictions return - VIDEO
In Southern Highlands, the Italian restaurant Spaghetty Western, while remaining open, had to shut down its bar. Bartender Scarlett Brock, who is still waiting to receive unemployment payments from the initial shutdown, calls the financial impact of being out of work again “a knock in the face.” (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'In the Dark' at the Las Vegas Natural History Museum - Video
Laurie Thomas, controller for the Las Vegas Natural History Museum, discusses the new exhibit, "In the Dark," in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Summertime Dole Whip Cocktails
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer at The Venetian has two new Dole Whip cocktails. The Golden Tiki, which offers a line of Dole Whip cocktails, is reopening Wednesday.
Lin-Manuel Miranda says 'Hamilton' criticism is 'fair game'
Lin-Manuel Miranda has responded to people claiming he presented an idealized version of the Founding Fathers. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Charlie Daniels, 'Devil Went Down to Georgia' singer, dead at 83 - Video
Charlie Daniels, the country music star, was struck by a hemorrhagic stroke in Hermitage, Tennessee. His death was confirmed on Monday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jennifer Romas takes her 'Sexxy The Show' to Dreamland Drive-In - Video
Jennifer Romas, producer, director, choreographer and star “Sexxy The Show" at Westgate took her show to Dreamland Drive-In at FreshWata Studios in Las Vegas. The show, which is currently dark at the Westgate, is a benefit for charities Golden Rainbow of Southern Nevada, The Actors Fund and Pawtastic Friends. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Wynn Las Vegas’ ‘re-imagined’ buffet - VIDEO
On June 18, The Buffet at Wynn reopened to customers with what the resort called “a re-imagined all-you-can-eat concept that combines the abundance of the traditional buffet with the benefits of a full-service restaurant.” (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jimmy Kimmel issues public apology for past blackface sketches - Video
On Tuesday, late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel took to Twitter to apologize for his blackface impression of NBA star Karl Malone. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kurt Cobain's MTV Unplugged guitar sold for record-breaking $6M - Video
The 1959 Martin D-18E, which was often out of tune, was expected to fetch between $1million and $2 million. The iconic guitar was sold during the online 'Music Icons' sale hosted by Julien's Auctions over the weekend. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joel Schumacher, director of 'Lost Boys' and Batman films, dead at 80 - Video
Schumacher died in New York City after battling cancer for a year. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'We are not a monolith' - Video
Lance Smith, a multidisciplinary artist, talks about how black artists should be acknowledged for their work and not tokenized or only have their work connected to trauma. "Blackness, we are not a monolith, we deserve to live and create in a world that respects us as we are." (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Amid protests and pandemic, black artists view works as means to empathy, healing - Video
Erica Vital-Lazare is an artist, writer, sometimes activist and professor at the College of Southern Nevada. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
PodKats! with Ross Mollison
On this edition of PodKats! Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes is joined by the founder of Spiegelworld and producer of Las Vegas Strip shows such as "Absinthe," and "Opium," Ross Mollison.
Paramount pulls 'Cops' series in wake of protests - Video
Paramount Network recently confirmed their decision to cancel the long-running reality show, "Cops." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Restaurants add COVID-19 surcharge - Video
Some Las Vegas Strip restaurants are adding a COVID-19 surcharge to their bills to help offset the additional costs of reopening. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kats hangs at Mayfair Supper Club as Bellagio reopens
Las Vegas Review-Journal man-about-town columnist John Katsilometes visits The Mayfair Supper Club at the Bellagio on the Strip in Las Vegas on the first night after reopening Thursday, June 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
THE LATEST