Renovations completed at Oscar’s Steakhouse at Plaza

The refresh at Oscar Goodman’s namesake restaurant features rich colors, new carpet, and new leather chairs and booths in a deep merlot that’s very vintage Vegas.

Oscar's Steakhouse, in the Plaza casino in downtown Las Vegas, show off its renovated dining room in September 2022. (Plaza casino)

Food Is Art, a fundraiser for ALS Nevada, takes place on Sep. 23, 2022, on the 108th floor of The Strat on the Las Vegas Strip. (The Strat)

Chef Keris Kuwana of Keris Sweets in Las Vegas with her winning Pot de Fleur, made using Thin Mints, at the 2022 Dessert Before Dinner fundraiser for Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada. (Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada)

To celebrate Mexican Independence Day, Sept. 16, Casa Calavera in Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is offering beverage and food specials from Sept. 16-18, 2022, including this chile en nogada. (Virgin Hotels)

Oscar is ready for his close-up. Dining room renovations are complete at Oscar’s Steakhouse, the Plaza restaurant named after former Las Vegas mayor and mob attorney Oscar Goodman. The refresh features rich colors, new carpet, and new leather chairs and booths in a deep merlot that’s very vintage Vegas. What hasn’t changed: the crystal chandeliers beneath the glass dome that affords sweeping views of downtown.

◆ ◆ ◆

Sweet, Keris. Celebrated local pastry chef Keris Kuwana of Keris Sweets recently took top honors at the Dessert Before Dinner fundraiser for Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada. The event featured top chefs creating desserts using a Girl Scout cookie as the main ingredient.

The chef won for her Pot de Fleur featuring an edible flower pot, frozen chocolate mousse, crumbled Thin Mint “dirt,” and edible leaves and flowers. Hand us a trowel. We mean spoon.

◆ ◆ ◆

It’s high art. From 7 to 10 p.m. Sept. 23 (6 p.m. VIP admission), ALS Nevada is hosting its largest fundraiser, Food Is Art, on the 108th floor of The Strat. The benefit raises money to assist people and families affected by ALS.

The evening features foods from local restaurants (including an advance taste of the Strat’s soon-to-open Chi Asian Kitchen); a bourbon and rye tasting from Frey Ranch of Northern Nevada; and bidding on silent auction items donated by Golden Entertainment, the Golden Knights, Alaska Airlines, Tito’s Handmade Vodka and other sponsors.

For tickets, sponsorships and donations, visit one.bidpal.net/fia2022. To reach an ALS Nevada team member about Food Is Art, email FIA@alsanv.org.

◆ ◆ ◆

No, it’s not the same as Cinco de Mayo. Mexican Independence Day falls on Sept. 16. To mark the occasion, Casa Calavera in Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is offering special beverages, special dishes and live music from Sept. 16 to 18.

Beverages: a flight of three Patrón tequilas, house michelada with Tecate beer and a presentation of two mezcals. Dishes: chicken taquito torta with tomatillo salsa and a nogada chile stuffed with meats and draped with walnut cream sauce.

Casa Calavera will also host a mariachi band from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 16 and 17 and from noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 18 for brunch.

◆ ◆ ◆

Potpourri: During football season, the South Pointis hosting Monday Nite Pigskin Parties in its Showroom. The parties begin at 4:30 p.m. and include $1 popcorn, $1.50 hot dogs, and $2 drafts of Bud and Bud Light (plus weekly drink specials).

The new Wild Grill in Wildfire Lake Mead serves breakfast burritos, wings and tenders, sheet pan nachos, pizza and signature burgers.

Piero’s Italian Cuisine, the longtime family restaurant just off the Strip, is now open from 5 to 9 p.m. Sundays.

On the Side runs in Sunday’s Taste section. Email tips, questions or feedback to ontheside@reviewjournal.com.