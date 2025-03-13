Renowned supper club is returning to Las Vegas Strip

The new venue celebrates the flavors, energy and theatricality of the original that ran for seven years on the Strip and closed during the pandemic.

Call it Rose. Rabbit. Redux.

Rose. Rabbit. Lie., the supper club with caviar tacos, twirling aerialists and tableside tap dancers that closed in March 2021 after a seven-year run at The Cosmopolitan, is returning to the property in April for three weekends.

The onetime bar and restaurant meets floor show and nightclub is popping up at The Chandelier bar on Level 1.5, the middle level enclosed by draped crystal strands to suggest the inside of a chandelier. The pop-up celebrates the flavors, energy and theatricality of the original Rose. Rabbit. Lie. with bites, stylish sips and roving performances.

Those caviar tacos are back, along with the cookie jar dessert stuffed with childhood-inspired confections. To accompany the bites, the bar is sending out special cocktails like an RRL Old-Fashioned (bourbon, apple brandy), a rye Whiskey Smash, an American Beauty (coconut vodka, poppy liqueur), a Femme Fatale (mango passion fruit vodka, lychee), and Through the Looking Glass (reposado, cachaça).

The pop-up runs from 8 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays beginning April 11 and 12, then continuing for the next two weekends. For reservations, visit cosmopolitanlasvegas.com.

