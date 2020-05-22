Reopened Las Vegas restaurants plan events, discounts

Holiday deals, a virtual happy hour, takeout packages and the third anniversary celebration at Sparrow + Wolf among the offerings.

Firehouse Subs Family Meal Deal (Firehouse Subs)

Honey Salt Cocktail To Go Kit (Honey Salt)

Reopened restaurants around the Las Vegas Valley are offering takeout packages and specials, cocktail kits and holiday deals. Here is a sampling.

Barbecue, cocktail to go at Honey Salt

Honey Salt is kicking off Memorial Day weekend with a takeaway barbecue to serve four and a new Cocktail to Go Kit. The barbecue is $140 with buttermilk fried chicken or $160 with barbecued baby back ribs and also includes sides and dessert. The cocktail kit, which features Tequila Casa Dragones, will be available through June 21, which is Father’s Day. The $50 kit makes Loco Sandias, a twist on the restaurant’s watermelon margarita, and includes a 375-ml Tequila Casa Dragones Blanco Mini, house-made watermelon mixer and a silicone ice tray. 1031 S. Rampart Blvd., honeysalt.com

DW Bistro has takeout brunch

Beginning at 11 a.m. Friday, DW Bistro at The Gramercy will take orders for curbside pickup of weekend brunch either Saturday or Sunday. Menu items include signatures such as the pesto torte and New Mexico Chile Burger. Call 702-527-5200. The restaurant also will offer curbside pickup of dinner from Wednesday through May 29, and brunch May 30 and 31. The dining room is expected to be open for reservations in early June.

Virtual happy hour

Vegas Baby Vodka co-owners Jennifer Higgins and Megan Wilkes will host a virtual happy hour via Instagram Live at 5:30 p.m. Friday. They’ll demonstrate how to create two cocktails, the Vegas Baby Lucky Lemonade and Sex on the Strip shot. They can be found on Instagram at @vegasbabyvodka.

Buy one, get one at Rubio’s

Rubio’s Coastal Grill, which has a number of locations in Southern Nevada, is offering a free adult entree with the purchase of another adult entree on Monday to veterans and active-duty members of the military. Bring military ID. The company also is offering two entrees for $15 from Friday through Sunday. Coupons are at rubios.com/coupons/memorial-day-savings-2020.

PT’s celebrates National Wine Day

PT’s Taverns, which have opened five locations in the valley, are offering half off all house wines Monday in celebration of National Wine Day. The open locations are the PT’s Golds at 7550 Oso Blanca Road and 9363 S. Buffalo Drive, the Sierra Golds at 6515 S. Jones Blvd. and 6929 N. Aliante Parkway in North Las Vegas and the PT’s Pub at 2280 S. Nellis Blvd. They’re open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Pour in the Alley event set

Fergusons Downtown has partnered with Garagiste Wine Room for a Pour in the Alley tasting event themed to Hungary and Italy on May 29. Tickets, which are $65, include a virtual guided tasting, two bottles of wine, two Fergusons tasting glasses and a meat and cheese pairing from Cured & Whey, available for curbside pickup. The deadline for tickets is 4 p.m. May 28. Visit fergusonsdowntown.com.

Sparrow + Wolf sets anniversary event

Sparrow + Wolf, 4480 Spring Mountain Road, will celebrate its reopening and its third anniversary on June 5. The dinner, with seatings at 6 and 9 p.m., will include entertainment by the Shaun Degraff Band. Menu highlights include coal-roasted local beets with Turkish hummus and pistachios, udon noodles with charred broccoli and pistachio pesto and whole lamb neck with cascabel chili tortillas. Add-ons available. Tables for four are $300, tables for five $375, including wine pairing. No parties larger than five. No refunds unless cancellation occurs five days before event. Tickets are at secretburger.com.

New Bronze Cafe

A new location of the Bronze Cafe has opened inside The Juice Box at 7150 S. Durango Drive. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays to Tuesdays. Call 702-202-2172.

Restaurant Week canceled

Because of its activities serving the community during the COVID-19 epidemic, Three Square Food Bank has canceled its Restaurant Week, originally scheduled for June.

Self-guided culinary tours

Lip Smacking Foodie Tours founder Donald Contursi has created Finger Licking Foodie Tours, a self-guided, e-assisted, two-and-a-half-hour culinary tour available from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The tours, which start at $79 per person, include an online map, link to a virtual tour guide and 15-percent discount on other menu items participants would like to try. Visit fingerlickingfoodietours.com.

Discount at El Dorado

El Dorado Cantina at Tivoli Village is offering locals 25 percent off their entire bill on Mondays for a limited time. Local ID required; dine-in only. Call 702-333-1112 for reservations.

Family deal at Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs, which has multiple locations in Southern Nevada, has launched the limited-time Firehouse Subs Family Meal Deal: three medium subs that can be mixed and matched from the company’s three most popular subs, three bags of chips and three cookies for $24. A portion of each purchase goes to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which provides equipment to first responders. Order at firehousesubs.com or through the Firehouse Subs app.

Sweets Raku offers discount

Sweets Raku, 5030 Spring Mountain Road, which has reopened its dining area, is offering desserts for 20 percent off. Call 702-290-7181.

