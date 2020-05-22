64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Food

Reopened Las Vegas restaurants plan events, discounts

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 22, 2020 - 4:05 am
 

Reopened restaurants around the Las Vegas Valley are offering takeout packages and specials, cocktail kits and holiday deals. Here is a sampling.

Barbecue, cocktail to go at Honey Salt

Honey Salt is kicking off Memorial Day weekend with a takeaway barbecue to serve four and a new Cocktail to Go Kit. The barbecue is $140 with buttermilk fried chicken or $160 with barbecued baby back ribs and also includes sides and dessert. The cocktail kit, which features Tequila Casa Dragones, will be available through June 21, which is Father’s Day. The $50 kit makes Loco Sandias, a twist on the restaurant’s watermelon margarita, and includes a 375-ml Tequila Casa Dragones Blanco Mini, house-made watermelon mixer and a silicone ice tray. 1031 S. Rampart Blvd., honeysalt.com

DW Bistro has takeout brunch

Beginning at 11 a.m. Friday, DW Bistro at The Gramercy will take orders for curbside pickup of weekend brunch either Saturday or Sunday. Menu items include signatures such as the pesto torte and New Mexico Chile Burger. Call 702-527-5200. The restaurant also will offer curbside pickup of dinner from Wednesday through May 29, and brunch May 30 and 31. The dining room is expected to be open for reservations in early June.

Virtual happy hour

Vegas Baby Vodka co-owners Jennifer Higgins and Megan Wilkes will host a virtual happy hour via Instagram Live at 5:30 p.m. Friday. They’ll demonstrate how to create two cocktails, the Vegas Baby Lucky Lemonade and Sex on the Strip shot. They can be found on Instagram at @vegasbabyvodka.

Buy one, get one at Rubio’s

Rubio’s Coastal Grill, which has a number of locations in Southern Nevada, is offering a free adult entree with the purchase of another adult entree on Monday to veterans and active-duty members of the military. Bring military ID. The company also is offering two entrees for $15 from Friday through Sunday. Coupons are at rubios.com/coupons/memorial-day-savings-2020.

PT’s celebrates National Wine Day

PT’s Taverns, which have opened five locations in the valley, are offering half off all house wines Monday in celebration of National Wine Day. The open locations are the PT’s Golds at 7550 Oso Blanca Road and 9363 S. Buffalo Drive, the Sierra Golds at 6515 S. Jones Blvd. and 6929 N. Aliante Parkway in North Las Vegas and the PT’s Pub at 2280 S. Nellis Blvd. They’re open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Pour in the Alley event set

Fergusons Downtown has partnered with Garagiste Wine Room for a Pour in the Alley tasting event themed to Hungary and Italy on May 29. Tickets, which are $65, include a virtual guided tasting, two bottles of wine, two Fergusons tasting glasses and a meat and cheese pairing from Cured & Whey, available for curbside pickup. The deadline for tickets is 4 p.m. May 28. Visit fergusonsdowntown.com.

Sparrow + Wolf sets anniversary event

Sparrow + Wolf, 4480 Spring Mountain Road, will celebrate its reopening and its third anniversary on June 5. The dinner, with seatings at 6 and 9 p.m., will include entertainment by the Shaun Degraff Band. Menu highlights include coal-roasted local beets with Turkish hummus and pistachios, udon noodles with charred broccoli and pistachio pesto and whole lamb neck with cascabel chili tortillas. Add-ons available. Tables for four are $300, tables for five $375, including wine pairing. No parties larger than five. No refunds unless cancellation occurs five days before event. Tickets are at secretburger.com.

New Bronze Cafe

A new location of the Bronze Cafe has opened inside The Juice Box at 7150 S. Durango Drive. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays to Tuesdays. Call 702-202-2172.

Restaurant Week canceled

Because of its activities serving the community during the COVID-19 epidemic, Three Square Food Bank has canceled its Restaurant Week, originally scheduled for June.

Self-guided culinary tours

Lip Smacking Foodie Tours founder Donald Contursi has created Finger Licking Foodie Tours, a self-guided, e-assisted, two-and-a-half-hour culinary tour available from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The tours, which start at $79 per person, include an online map, link to a virtual tour guide and 15-percent discount on other menu items participants would like to try. Visit fingerlickingfoodietours.com.

Discount at El Dorado

El Dorado Cantina at Tivoli Village is offering locals 25 percent off their entire bill on Mondays for a limited time. Local ID required; dine-in only. Call 702-333-1112 for reservations.

Family deal at Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs, which has multiple locations in Southern Nevada, has launched the limited-time Firehouse Subs Family Meal Deal: three medium subs that can be mixed and matched from the company’s three most popular subs, three bags of chips and three cookies for $24. A portion of each purchase goes to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which provides equipment to first responders. Order at firehousesubs.com or through the Firehouse Subs app.

Sweets Raku offers discount

Sweets Raku, 5030 Spring Mountain Road, which has reopened its dining area, is offering desserts for 20 percent off. Call 702-290-7181.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
In Las Vegas heat, don’t leave hand sanitizer behind in cars
In Las Vegas heat, don’t leave hand sanitizer behind in cars
2
Station Casinos reveals restaurant opening dates for 3 properties
Station Casinos reveals restaurant opening dates for 3 properties
3
VICTOR JOECKS: Gov. Sisolak could start Phase 2 reopening on Saturday
VICTOR JOECKS: Gov. Sisolak could start Phase 2 reopening on Saturday
4
Streets closed in downtown Las Vegas to make way for dining
Streets closed in downtown Las Vegas to make way for dining
5
Caesars Palace, Flamingo to open 1st for company in Las Vegas
Caesars Palace, Flamingo to open 1st for company in Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides a bicycle on the Strip with Kats
Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides down the Strip with his wife Gilligan Stillwater GIbbons and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides a bicycle on the Las Vegas Strip with Kats - Video
Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides down the Strip with his wife, Gilligan Stillwater Gibbons, and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Ex-WWE star Shad Gaspard found dead on beach - Video
Shad Gaspard, 39, the former WWE wrestler, was found dead Wednesday morning on the shoreline of Venice Beach in California. Gaspard went missing over the weekend. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Buffets won’t reopen soon, but they may return eventually - VIDEO
In a Tuesday earnings call, Frank Fertitta III, CEO of Station Casinos parent company Red Rock Resorts, said buffets won’t be among the amenities included in the early stages of the resorts’ reopenings. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'Hamilton' to debut on Disney+ in July - Video
The film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s popular musical was originally set for theatrical release in October. The musical’s director, Tommy Kail, shot three live performances featuring the original Broadway cast. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Little Richard dead at 87 - VIDEO
Little Richard, the pioneer and rock 'n' roll originator, died on Saturday, May 9. His son, Danny Penniman, confirmed the news but the cause of death is unknown. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jerry Stiller, actor and comedian, dies at 92 - VIDEO
Jerry Stiller's son, actor and director Ben Stiller, announced his father's death via Twitter. Jerry Stiller became widely known with a recurring role on "Seinfeld" as Frank Costanza, George's hot-headed father. He also starred on "King of Queens." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wolfgang Puck's Players Locker opens in Downtown Summerlin along with others - VIDEO
Under the governor's orders a few restaurants were able to open their dining rooms in Downtown Summerlin Saturday, May 9. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nicolas Cage to portray Joe Exotic in ‘Tiger King’ TV adaption - VIDEO
Nicolas Cage is headed to television to take on the role of Joe Exotic, the iconic character from the Netflix docuseries "Tiger King." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Quarantined! 'The Ghost Adventures' miniseries by Zak Bagans - VIDEO
The four-part miniseries “Ghost Adventures: Quarantine” by Zak Bagans will debut in June on the Travel Channel. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 facts about Cinco de Mayo - VIDEO
The holiday celebrates the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Mexico began the holiday in 1862, but does not recognize it nationally anymore. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kristin Cavallari has already filed for divorce - VIDEO
Kristin Cavallari, the "Very Cavallari" star, announced she and her husband, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, have separated after seven years of marriage and 10 years together. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brad Pitt portrays Dr. Anthony Fauci on ‘Saturday Night Live’ - VIDEO
"Saturday Night Live’ aired their second socially distanced episode of the COVID-19 pandemic on April 25. The episode’s cold open featured actor Brad Pitt portraying Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brian Dennehy, 'Tommy Boy' and 'First Blood' star, dies at 81 - VIDEO
Actor Brian Dennehy died Wednesday in New Haven, Connecticut. Dennehy's acting career spanned more than four decades, working in television, film and theater. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman 'Guys and Dolls' virtual performance
Bishop Gorman's virtual opening of "Guys and Dolls." (Bishop Gorman High School)
John Prine, country-folk singer, dies at 73 - VIDEO
John Prine died due to complications caused by COVID-19 at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee on April 7. The singer-songwriter is counted as one the favorite artists by the likes of Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars furloughing about 90% of US workers
The furloughs come amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted all U.S. commercial casinos to temporarily shut their doors.
Bill Withers, soul legend and 'Lean on Me' singer, dead at 81 - VIDEO
Bill Withers' family said he died of heart complications on Monday in Los Angeles. Withers was a three-time Grammy winner. His other major hits include “Ain’t No Sunshine" and “Lovely Day.” (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas KatsWalk: From the Mandalay Bay to Excalibur - VIDEO
Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes walks and talks along the Las Vegas Strip, from Mandalay Bay to Excalibur. (John Katsilometes and Kevin Cannon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Make Ivan Grant's Quarantini - VIDEO
Ivan Grant, a flair bartender at Long Bar at The D Las Vegas, makes his Quarantini. (Ivan Grant)
Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger dies from coronavirus - VIDEO
According to Variety, 52-year-old frontman and songwriter Adam Schlesinger has died, following a short battle with the respiratory illness, coronavirus. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
KATS WALK: A walking tour on south Las Vegas Strip – VIDEO
RJ columnist John Katsiometes takes a walking tour of the south end of the Las Vegas Strip. (John Katsiometes and Kevin Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tiger King character has Las Vegas connection - VIDEO
Entertainment reporter John Katsilometes talks about the popular "Tiger King" and Jeff Lowe, a central figure in the Netflix documentary phenomenon who wanted to do business with the last Las Vegas Strip entertainer to use wild tigers in his act. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coranavirus victim Howard Berman playing the harmonica in April 2014 - VIDEO
Howard Berman, 66, playing the harmonica at a jam session in April 2014. Berman, who was active in the Las Vegas music community, died on March 24, 2020, from COVID-19. (Diana Andriola)
Boarded-up businesses in the Arts District add some color - VIDEO
Businesses in the Arts District have commissioned local artists to paint murals on the boards covering their doors and windows. When the boards are removed, they will be auctioned off to raise money for those affected by the coronavirus shutdowns. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Sold-out Electric Daisy Carnival still scheduled for May - VIDEO
In a post on his social media platforms, festival founder Pasquale Rotella confirmed that EDC remains scheduled for May 15-17 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway despite coronavirus concerns that have sideline scads of other live music events. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
City of Las Vegas responds to calls to allow restaurants offering curbside pickup
Alcohol is now allowed in curbside meal pickups in Las Vegas. The city of Las Vegas has responded to calls to allow restaurants offering curbside pickup service to include alcohol in those meals. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lady Gaga delays new album release - VIDEO
The pop star was planning to drop her sixth LP, "Chromatica," on April 10, but she's made the "tough decision" to push back the launch following the coronavirus outbreak. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ways to keep yourself from going crazy at home during coronavirus - VIDEO
Take art classes with your kids. Install a bidet. Practice yoga. Buy houseplants. Catch up your streaming queue. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas nightclub giant Hakkasan Group lays off 1,600 - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Strip’s leading nightlife company has let go of nearly its entire workforce, leaving about 1,600 staffers suddenly unemployed, due to the shutdowns during the coronavirus crisis. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST