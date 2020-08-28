Reopening of Caesars’ Bacchanal Buffet delayed

Caesars Palace’s storied Bacchanal Buffet won’t be reopening in the next few days after all.

Caesars Palace won't reopen its Bacchanal Buffet by the end of August. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In mid-July, Caesars Entertainment announced that the buffet would reopen in late August with a new format. On Thursday evening, a representative confirmed that the reopening has been pushed back to “later this year.” The company provided no reason for the delay, although the slow pace of people returning to the Las Vegas Strip may have something to do with it.

One thing is sure: No longer — at least for the foreseeable future — will guests be able to belly up to the buffet to help themselves to heaping plates. That practice will be replaced by individual serving vessels and dishes brought by servers.

While the company hasn’t been forthcoming about the buffet’s status, it has confirmed that the space has been undergoing a multimillion-dollar renovation, which was expected to be completed in late August. The newly designed Bacchanal will be characterized by “more miniature composed dishes than ever before and all-new table-side delivery of popular and innovative items like lobster bisque, Cajun seafood boil, foie gras PB&J and cheeseburger bao buns, to name a few,” the company said in a July statement.

As we said then, stay tuned.

