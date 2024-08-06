Replacement in the works for longtime Las Vegas Strip restaurant

The same hospitality group that created the original spot in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is developing its replacement.

A Backyard Burger from Holsteins Shakes and Buns in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, which closed on July 9, 2024. Holsteins is being replaced by a restaurant yet to be determined. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Holsteins Shakes and Buns, purveyor of burger and milkshake lollapaloozas at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, closed in July after about 14 years. “Concept discussions are still underway” for its replacement, a representative for Gen3 Hospitality, creator and operator of Holsteins, said in a statement for the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Clark County records indicate a building permit application for Mariposa Rosa Mexican Restaurant at The Cosmopolitan. The project cost is listed as $2.9 million. Gen3 Hospitality is creating the replacement for Holsteins, the representative said, but “Mariposa Rosa Mexican Restaurant is not the name of the restaurant; it is only a placeholder name on the permit.”

The representative could not confirm if the replacement, under whatever name, would be a Mexican restaurant or one serving another cuisine. Strip properties sometimes list new restaurants under placeholder names in public records to cloak details until the property is ready to reveal them. Sometimes that works; sometimes it doesn’t.

Because of incorrect information provided to the Review-Journal, an earlier version of this story said Mariposa Rosa was the name of the replacement restaurant.

Holsteins opened in 2010 and became a Strip favorite over the years. The representative did not provide a timeline for the opening of the replacement.

