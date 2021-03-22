Resorts World food hall to feature local chefs, Asian cuisines

An artist's rendering of the dessert stalls at Resorts World's Famous Foods Street Eats, which features a 10-foot-tall Lucky Cat sculpture made of gold coins. (Resorts World)

Resorts World will offer cuisines from Southeast Asia’s famed hawker stands alongside street food, a James Beard Award winner, a Las Vegas Arts District favorite and a superstar DJ, when it opens its doors this summer. The new Strip hotel and casino will be home to Famous Food Street Eats, a 24,000-square-foot dining destination that will allow guests to sample the offerings of 14 food stalls, including eight from Southeast Asia.

The Asian imports will include Hong Kong’s Ah Chun Shandong Dumpling and Bangkok’s Ten Suns Braised Beef, both honored with Michelin Bib Gourmand awards, and Michelin Plate recipients Geylang Claypot Rice and Springleaf Prata Place, both from Singapore. Among the Western offerings will be fried chicken and comfort food spot Streetbird Las Vegas from James Beard Award winner Marcus Samuelsson, Italian food counter Moz Bar by Esther’s Kitchen chef James Trees and Kuru Kuru Pa Yakitori, an anime-inspired Japanese concept developed by DJ and producer Steve Aoki and his restaurateur brother Kevin.

Guests will be able to pour themselves a drink at the automated 16-seat Center Bar. Those who prefer that someone else do the work will have the option of ordering a drink at the Here Kitty Kitty Vice Den, an elegantly grunge speakeasy discretely hidden away in the depths of the market.

Located just off of the casino floor, the food hall promises floor-to-ceiling views of the Las Vegas Strip, as well as plenty of Instagram-worthy photo ops such as a 10-foot tall Lucky Cat sculpture made entirely of gold coins, and a mural made of 18,000 tea bags.

Here’s the full list of concepts planned for Famous Food Street Eats: Ah Chun Shandong Dumpling, Boon Tong Kee, FUHU Shack, Geylang Claypot Rice, Googgle Man’s Char Kuey Teow, Pepita’s Kitchen, Springleaf Prata Place, Ten Suns Braised Beef, Tiger Sugar, Dessert, Mamak, Streetbird Las Vegas, Kuru Kuru Pa Yakitori, Mozz Bar by James Trees, Blood Bros. BBQ, Nori Bar, Famous Foods Center Bar and Here Kitty Kitty Vice Den.