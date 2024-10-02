Restaurant closing after 10 years on Las Vegas Strip

Besides breakfast and lunch dishes, the restaurant served an off-menu ramen bowl with pork shank.

The airy dining room of Della's Kitchen in the Delano at Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip. (MGM Resorts)

Della’s Kitchen, billed as a “historic farmhouse meets urban eatery” when it opened 10 years ago at the Delano, will close after service Oct. 30, MGM Resorts International announced Wednesday. “At this time, plans for the space have yet to be determined,” the announcement said.

Della’s Kitchen lies just off the lobby of the Delano, formerly known as The Hotel tower of Mandalay Bay. When the restaurant debuted in September 2014, Heidi Knapp Rinella, then the restaurant critic for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, described “an interior that blends natural and industrial elements and a menu that focuses on locally sourced ingredients such as herbs from the restaurant’s dedicated greenhouse.”

The opening menu, she wrote, included breakfast dishes such as custard pancakes, blue crab Benedict and a croque-madame. Among other dishes were a Tuscan kale salad (in the heyday of the green), fish chowder in a sourdough bowl, a duck panino, an ahi burger, bucatini carbonara and steak frites.

Secret noodles

At one time, Della’s Kitchen also served an off-menu ramen bowl with mushroom broth, pork shank, a soft, oozy poached egg and a side of fermented cabbage.

The current menu, for breakfast and lunch, ranges across egg whites and creamy grits with sautéed greens, buttermilk chicken with Belgian-style waffles, three wraps (including a turkey Cobb), a pair of salads, and several bowls (including Greek and Southwest versions).

Word of the closing of Della’s Kitchen follows the ending in late June of Retro by Voltaggio, the one-year pop-up from celebrated chefs Bryan and Michael Voltaggio, and the news that celebrated chef Michael Mina would be debuting his Bourbon Steak in the Four Seasons at Mandalay Bay.

