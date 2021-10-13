Restaurant closure at Paris Las Vegas clears way for openings

Martorano’s, which opened at Paris Las Vegas in 2014 to join a Rio spot dating to 2007, has closed, while Nobu Restaurant & Lounge and Vanderpump a’ Paris are planned.

The former Martorano's at Paris Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Martorano’s at Paris Las Vegas has closed as part of the reshuffling of the resort’s restaurants, shuttering after dinner service on Sept. 26. A spokeswoman for the company declined to comment on what will replace it.

Martorano’s was created by South Philly native Steve Martorano, whose origin story has roots in the hoagies he reportedly sold out of his mother’s basement. He opened Cafe Martorano in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., in 1991 and, on the strength of its popularity, a spot at the Rio in 2007. Early on it was a celebrity magnet for its Sunday gravy, renowned meatballs and live music. The Paris location opened in 2014, with the Rio one closing in 2015.

But a truism of the casino business is that when one restaurant closes another one — or more — opens, and so it will be at Paris Las Vegas. Caesars Entertainment has announced that Nobu Restaurant and Lounge is expected to debut there early next year, and Vanderpump à Paris this winter. The company has not confirmed reports that a Martha Stewart restaurant is planned for the resort, although it was listed on a demolition permit that has been filed with Clark County.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.