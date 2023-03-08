54°F
Food

Restaurant named after Vegas TikTok star

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 7, 2023 - 5:54 pm
 
Chipotle surprised Vegas TikTok star Keith Lee and fellow creator Alexis Frost with special “Chipotlee” and “Chipotlex” signage Monday at the Chipotle restaurant located at 7370 Las Vegas Boulevard South. (Chipotle)
A local Chipotle restaurant has temporarily been renamed after a Las Vegas TikTok food influencer.

Chipotle has renamed its restaurant at 7370 Las Vegas Boulevard South after Las Vegas TikTok star Keith Lee and fellow creator Alexis Frost.

The two were surprised with special “Chipotlee” and “Chipotlex” signage on Monday, according to a news release.

The reveal celebrated the launch of Chipotle’s newest menu item, the Fajita Quesadilla, only available via Chipotle’s digital ordering channels. This marks the first time Chipotle has changed physical signage at one of its restaurants.

The “Chipotlee” and “Chipotlex” signs will remain up until March 12.

