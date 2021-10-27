Restaurant News: Halloween, truffle and wine dinners, Jewish Food Fest on tap

The interior of Ferraro's Restaurant & Wine Bar. (Ferraro's)

Halloween dinner with the witch

La Strega — “the witch” in Italian — will host a special Halloween dinner with seatings from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday. The four-course dinner will have an entree of braised short ribs with thyme gremolata and truffles. It’s $125, and “chic” Halloween attire is encouraged. La Strega is at 3555 S. Town Center Drive; to reserve, call 702-722-2099.

Jewish Food Festival set to return Nov. 7

This year’s edition of the annual Super Sunday Jewish Food Festival, with participants including Kosher Chinglish, Burnt Offerings, Bagelmania, Pinkbox Doughnuts, The Joy Pop Co. and Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, will run from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 7 at Tivoli Village. The festival, sponsored by the nonprofit Jewish Nevada, will include, besides Jewish food, kid-friendly activities including a Boy Scouts of American climbing wall and slime and tie-dye stations. jewishnevada.org

Truffle dinner at Ferraro’s

Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar, 4480 Paradise Road, will present a white truffle dinner with seatings from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Nov. 12. The five-course dinner features an entree of veal loin with beef bone marrow, butter, sage, demi truffle potato puree and fresh white truffles. It’s $225. Call 702-364-5300.

Get dinner and a show at The Strat

The Strat has introduced new dinner and show packages for “Banachek’s Mind Games Live,” “Xavier Mortimer: The Dream Maker” and “iLuminate,” paired with prix fixe menus at PT’s Wings & Sports, McCall’s Heartland Grill or Top of the World. They range from $55 to $175. Get tickets at the resort’s box office or thestrat.com.

New coffeehouse in Commercial Center

Fort Bedlam coffeehouse has opened at 900 Karen Ave. in New Orleans Square at the Commercial Center on East Sahara Avenue. Promising “just great coffee in a great space served by great people,” it is designed to evoke a ’90s Seattle coffee shop and serves a full menu of traditional drinks in rich dark roast and light roast espresso. Cold brew is made three ways, ice cream and Italian ices are made in-house, and locally baked goods such as cakes, pies, cheesecake, muffins, brownies and cookies are available. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. fortbedlam.com

