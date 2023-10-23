Restaurant on Strip to donate portion of proceeds to Israeli relief

A restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip plans to donate a portion of its proceeds to the Israeli represenative to the International Red Cross.

The exterior of HaSalon, a Mediterranean restaurant from famed Israeli chef Eyal Shani, at The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip. (The Venetian)

A spread from HaSalon, a Mediterranean restaurant from famed Israeli chef Eyal Shani, at The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip. (Teddy Wolff)

A vigil takes place during a pro-Israel rally at The Venetian on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

HaSalon, a fine dining Mediterranean restaurant that opened in July at The Venetian, announced Monday that it will donate 10 percent of all proceeds to American Friends of Magen David Adom, the Israeli official representative to the International Red Cross.

In addition, The Venetian announced that it will match all donations for the promotion, which runs Oct. 25 through Nov. 30.

HaSalon, whose name means “living room” in Hebrew, is the brainchild of Jerusalem native Eyal Shani, who has been called the father of modern Israeli cooking.

