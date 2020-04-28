71°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Food

Restaurant owners gearing up for new practices upon reopening

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 28, 2020 - 6:48 am
 

Lotus of Siam co-owner Penny Chutima started planning for the coronavirus pandemic in January because her mother, chef/co-owner Saipin Chutima, pays attention to the news from Asia.

“So we were aware,” Penny Chutima said. “We were following it constantly: ‘Hey, this is pretty serious.’ ”

She recognized the virus’ potential for danger, knowing she’d have to adopt new practices to ensure the safety of her customers and staff.

“I probably ordered about 1,000 masks for my employees that time,” as well as hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes and other supplies, she said. She launched the new policies around the end of January. Employees were required to wear masks. They ramped up sanitizing practices, including wiping down each menu after every use.

If the Chutimas were in the minority of owners who recognized the severity of what was to come, the statewide shutdown has underscored the notion that, at least in the near term, their businesses will not be the same.

As for Penny Chutima, she plans to accelerate even more. She’s talking to a company about installing a thermal-imaging camera to screen anyone who enters the restaurant and planning pickup lockers for takeout orders. People on the waiting list will be able to wait in their cars, with a text telling them when a table is available.

“We can’t tell how the market will change,” she said. “We’re probably going to limit our menu and do a single-page printout.”

Tom Kaplan, senior managing partner of the Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group, said the company will enact increased anti-virus practices, including the mandatory wearing of masks for both staff and customers.

“Between now and the time we open, I think we’re all going to start feeling more comfortable, or accepting that that that’s the right thing to do,” he said. “As awkward as it seems, by the time we’re ready to open, it’ll be more commonplace.”

Restrooms are another issue, Kaplan said.

“We need to have a restroom monitor” in cases where the rooms aren’t scaled for one. “We might end up putting a lock on the door.”

The action in the dining room and the kitchen will be at a much less frenetic pace, he said, and much calmer, because of social distancing.

“Menus themselves will become more finite,” he said. “We will have the same-size kitchen, but with more space (between workers), we won’t have the same production. You can only prep so much food. People are going to be looking for the most dramatic food, and we have to be extraordinarily price-sensitive.”

They plan to offer meal kits, which dine-in customers will be able to take home.

Kaplan said he’s considering posting the restaurants’ protocols in view of both employees and guests to avoid any confusion.

Bryce Krausman, owner of DW Bistro at The Gramercy, is calling this period “The Great Restaurant Pivot of 2020.” In addition to having reduced capacity, which is likely to be a government mandate, he’ll limit parties to no more than eight to 10. He’s thinking of installing a sink off the dining room so customers can wash their hands without entering the restroom. Employees will wear masks, and he’s considering some DW Bistro-branded designs. He’s converting an area that was event space for the handling of grab-and-go food.

“A lot of friends I speak to who used to eat out a lot are going to limit the times they eat out,” he said, so branded meal kits, some complete with virtual classes, are in the works.

Ben Sabouri, owner of Founders Coffee at 6410 S. Durango Drive, said he’s monitoring the conventional wisdom.

“Cleanliness seems to be the No. 1 priority,” he said. “Touch points, surfaces — along those lines. The priority is making sure both our team members and our guests feel safe, with the most stringent level of cleaning we could possibly have.”

Some changes will be less obvious.

“Gone are the days that when you go to the restroom, somebody’s going to fold your napkin,” said Elizabeth Blau, whose restaurants include Andiron Steak & Sea in Downtown Summerlin, Honey Salt at 1031 S. Rampart Blvd. and Buddy V’s Ristorante in the Grand Canal Shoppes. “Some of those service standards may be gone forever. That might not be a bad thing.”

And Blau speculated on something that’s not a part of her restaurants.

“I think buffets will be forever changed,” she said. “I don’t think serving in its current form makes any sense; there’s too much risk for contamination. I think Wicked Spoon at the Cosmopolitan was already very clever, with pre-plated dishes. I think you’re going to see a lot more of that type of thing.”

Kaplan said it will be important for those in the industry to err on the side of caution.

“The sooner we show the community and the world we’re safe, even if it takes a little bit of a ramp-up,” he said, “we’ll be able to grow the business and put everybody back to work.”

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Police investigate after man’s body found in lake at Lorenzi Park
Police investigate after man’s body found in lake at Lorenzi Park
2
Woman accused of pushing man off Las Vegas bus faces new charges
Woman accused of pushing man off Las Vegas bus faces new charges
3
Nevada, Colorado join other states to guide end of virus restrictions
Nevada, Colorado join other states to guide end of virus restrictions
4
New COVID-19 cases in Nevada, Clark County and infection rates dip
New COVID-19 cases in Nevada, Clark County and infection rates dip
5
Some Las Vegas Strip workers wary of returning during pandemic
Some Las Vegas Strip workers wary of returning during pandemic
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Brad Pitt portrays Dr. Anthony Fauci on ‘Saturday Night Live’ - VIDEO
"Saturday Night Live’ aired their second socially distanced episode of the COVID-19 pandemic on April 25. The episode’s cold open featured actor Brad Pitt portraying Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brian Dennehy, 'Tommy Boy' and 'First Blood' star, dies at 81 - VIDEO
Actor Brian Dennehy died Wednesday in New Haven, Connecticut. Dennehy's acting career spanned more than four decades, working in television, film and theater. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman 'Guys and Dolls' virtual performance
Bishop Gorman's virtual opening of "Guys and Dolls." (Bishop Gorman High School)
John Prine, country-folk singer, dies at 73 - VIDEO
John Prine died due to complications caused by COVID-19 at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee on April 7. The singer-songwriter is counted as one the favorite artists by the likes of Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars furloughing about 90% of US workers
The furloughs come amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted all U.S. commercial casinos to temporarily shut their doors.
Bill Withers, soul legend and 'Lean on Me' singer, dead at 81 - VIDEO
Bill Withers' family said he died of heart complications on Monday in Los Angeles. Withers was a three-time Grammy winner. His other major hits include “Ain’t No Sunshine" and “Lovely Day.” (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas KatsWalk: From the Mandalay Bay to Excalibur - VIDEO
Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes walks and talks along the Las Vegas Strip, from Mandalay Bay to Excalibur. (John Katsilometes and Kevin Cannon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Make Ivan Grant's Quarantini - VIDEO
Ivan Grant, a flair bartender at Long Bar at The D Las Vegas, makes his Quarantini. (Ivan Grant)
Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger dies from coronavirus - VIDEO
According to Variety, 52-year-old frontman and songwriter Adam Schlesinger has died, following a short battle with the respiratory illness, coronavirus. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
KATS WALK: A walking tour on south Las Vegas Strip – VIDEO
RJ columnist John Katsiometes takes a walking tour of the south end of the Las Vegas Strip. (John Katsiometes and Kevin Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tiger King character has Las Vegas connection - VIDEO
Entertainment reporter John Katsilometes talks about the popular "Tiger King" and Jeff Lowe, a central figure in the Netflix documentary phenomenon who wanted to do business with the last Las Vegas Strip entertainer to use wild tigers in his act. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coranavirus victim Howard Berman playing the harmonica in April 2014 - VIDEO
Howard Berman, 66, playing the harmonica at a jam session in April 2014. Berman, who was active in the Las Vegas music community, died on March 24, 2020, from COVID-19. (Diana Andriola)
Boarded-up businesses in the Arts District add some color - VIDEO
Businesses in the Arts District have commissioned local artists to paint murals on the boards covering their doors and windows. When the boards are removed, they will be auctioned off to raise money for those affected by the coronavirus shutdowns. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Sold-out Electric Daisy Carnival still scheduled for May - VIDEO
In a post on his social media platforms, festival founder Pasquale Rotella confirmed that EDC remains scheduled for May 15-17 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway despite coronavirus concerns that have sideline scads of other live music events. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
City of Las Vegas responds to calls to allow restaurants offering curbside pickup
Alcohol is now allowed in curbside meal pickups in Las Vegas. The city of Las Vegas has responded to calls to allow restaurants offering curbside pickup service to include alcohol in those meals. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lady Gaga delays new album release - VIDEO
The pop star was planning to drop her sixth LP, "Chromatica," on April 10, but she's made the "tough decision" to push back the launch following the coronavirus outbreak. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ways to keep yourself from going crazy at home during coronavirus - VIDEO
Take art classes with your kids. Install a bidet. Practice yoga. Buy houseplants. Catch up your streaming queue. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas nightclub giant Hakkasan Group lays off 1,600 - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Strip’s leading nightlife company has let go of nearly its entire workforce, leaving about 1,600 staffers suddenly unemployed, due to the shutdowns during the coronavirus crisis. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Disneyland closes in response to coronavirus - VIDEO
Walt Disney Company announced the closure of its Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, on Thursday afternoon. Known as the "happiest place on earth," Disneyland has closed its doors only three other times in 65 years. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts to temporarily close buffets amid coronavirus fears - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International will temporarily close its Las Vegas buffets, effective Sunday amid growing coronavirus fears. (Al Mancini and James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Morimoto tackles Italian cooking at Eataly Las Vegas
Masaharu Morimoto showed off his skills in a slightly different context Thursday night, when he dropped by Manzo in Eataly to launch the Italian restaurant’s new Guest Chef series. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terry Fator leaving Mirage on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
The 11-year Las Vegas Strip headliner is on a venue hunt, confirming Wednesday he is leaving his eponymous theater at The Mirage this summer for parts uncharted. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Garth Brooks to play first concert at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Country megastar Garth Brooks is the first non-football event announced for the $2 billion, 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Post Malone reveals his face tattoos are due to being 'ugly' - VIDEO
In a new interview with 'GQ,' the 24-year-old admitted his body art is linked to insecurity issues. [The face tattoos do] maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don’t like how I look .., Post Malone, via 'GQ'. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 Las Vegas chefs to watch - VIDEO
If you want to know what’s next for dining in Las Vegas, we suggest paying close attention to these five accomplished chefs. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Slanted Door in The Forum Shops at Caesars - VIDEO
The Slanted Door, Charles Phan's James Beard Award-winning modern Vietnamese restaurant, will open a Las Vegas location on March 2. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas REview-Journal)
Buddy V opens PizzaCake at Harrah’s - VIDEO
Buddy Valastro, aka Cake Boss Buddy V, is in town this week overseeing the soft opening of his new restaurant, PizzaCake, in Harrah’s Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making mist-shrouded tuna poke at Marssa at the Westin Lake Las Vegas - VIDEO
E.J. Estrella, banquet chef at Marssa at the Westin Lake Las Vegas, makes tuna poke by mixing chunks of bigeye tuna with sliced green onions, julienned white onions and house-made poke sauce and serving it on a bed of seaweed salad garnished with lotus chips and suspended over melon-scented mist. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making baked goat cheese at Ri Ra in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Shea Wafford, sous chef and pastry chef at Ri Ra at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place in Las Vegas, makes baked goat cheese served with honey-nut pesto, pickled red onions, peppadew relish and sourdough baguette. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bruce Kalman cooking at Ada’s - VIDEO
Celebrity chef Bruce Kalman will be cooking at Ada's in Tivoli Village in Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Read More