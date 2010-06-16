Restaurant Report

Aloha A Go Go, 2101 N. Rainbow Blvd., received 20 demerits June 1. Violations included employee food commingled with food for public. GRADE: B.

Antojos DF, 3430 E. Tropicana Ave., received 28 demerits June 3. Food observed improperly cooling. GRADE: C

Bernard’s Bistro, 15 Via Bel Canto, Henderson, received 24 demerits June 2. Violations included dish machine not sanitizing. GRADE: C

Burger King, 1709 W. Craig Road, North Las Vegas, received 18 demerits June 3. Violations included interior of ice machine dirty. GRADE: B

Chin Chin exhibition kitchen, New York-New York, 3790 Las Vegas Blvd. South, received 32 demerits June 4. Food out of temperature at multiple locations. GRADE: C

Ciao Pizzeria, 3421 E. Tropicana Ave., received 17 demerits June 4. Reusing plastic bags to store food. GRADE: B

El Santaneco, 4632 S. Maryland Parkway, received 20 demerits June 1. Violations included cooler not maintaining proper temperature. GRADE: B

Firelight Buffet, Sam’s Town, 5111 Boulder Highway, received 18 demerits June 3. Violations included condensers leaking in reach-in coolers throughout buffet. GRADE: B

Firelight Buffet expo stations, Sam’s Town, 5111 Boulder Highway, received 13 demerits June 3. Violations included soda nozzles had black debris. GRADE: B

Firelight Buffet kitchen, Sam’s Town, 5111 Boulder Highway, received 20 demerits June 3. Violations included chicken thawing in standing water. GRADE: B

Gordon Biersch restaurant, 750 S. Rampart Blvd., received 19 demerits June 2. Eight drawer cooler unit on cook’s line not maintaining proper temperature. GRADE: B

Ilopango Restaurant, 3430 E. Tropicana Ave., received 30 demerits June 3. Violations included food held at improper temperatures. GRADE: C

IHOP, 2210 Las Vegas Blvd. South, received 20 demerits June 1. Violations included no thermometer available in milk/juice reach-in refrigerator. GRADE: B

Joey’s NY Pizza, 11165 S. Eastern Ave, Henderson, received 19 demerits June 2. Violations included expired carton and gallon of milk. GRADE: B

Johnny McGuire’s, 6599 Las Vegas Blvd. South, received 25 demerits June 3. Violations included garbage can used as shelf for potatoes. GRADE: C

Kabob N Curry, 3230 E. Desert Inn Road, received 40 demerits June 2. Violations included employees not following proper hand-washing procedures. GRADE: C

KFC, 2490 E. Desert Inn Road, received 30 demerits June 1. Violations included layers of food debris observed on equipment in back area. GRADE: C

La Choza Restaurant, 1002 N. Rancho Drive, received 16 demerits June 2. Violations included food held at improper temperatures. GRADE: B

Las Vegas Eagle bar No. 2, 3430 E. Tropicana Ave., received 18 demerits June 2. Violations included fruit flies observed in three alcohol bottles. GRADE: B

Ma Dang Garden, 953 E. Sahara Ave., received 18 demerits June 1. Violations included use of unapproved freezer to store meat. GRADE: B

McDonald’s, Fitzgeralds, 301 Fremont St., received 13 demerits June 2. Hand wash station used as dump sink. GRADE: B

Munta Japanese Noodle House, 5030 Spring Mountain Road, received 12 demerits June 1. Violations included chemicals not stored properly. GRADE: B

Nanay Gloria’s Filipino Fast Food, 2810 S. Maryland Parkway, received 67 demerits June 3. Violations included several food items beyond shelf life date. GRADE: Closed

Outside Inn grill, 9941 W. Charleston Blvd., received 26 demerits June 4. Violations included potatoes not reheated to proper temperature. GRADE: C

Pho Saigon 8, 9055 S. Eastern Ave., received 31 demerits June 2. Food not cooled by approved methods. GRADE: C

Sbarro, Arizona Charlie’s Boulder, 4575 Boulder Highway, received 19 demerits June 1. Violations included food items stuck to ice buildup at prep cooler. GRADE: B

Sean Patrick’s Pub restaurant, 8255 W. Flamingo Road, received 17 demerits June 4. Violations included no sanitizer detected at dishwasher. GRADE: B

South Point pool bar, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South, received 16 demerits June 5. Violations included various personal items stored improperly. GRADE: B

Treasure Island Margarita Bar, 3300 Las Vegas Blvd. South, received 20 demerits June 2. Violations included ice scoop handle stored in ice bin. GRADE: B

Willy & Jose’s Cantina restaurant, Sam’s Town, 5111 Boulder Highway, received 27 demerits June 3. Cooler not maintaining proper temperature. GRADE: C

Wingstop Restaurant, 2777 W. Craig Road, received 20 demerits June 3. Chemical bottle stored next to food. GRADE: B

The following restaurants have been reinspected:

Applebee’s restaurant, 3501 S. Rainbow Blvd., received one demerit May 28 and was upgraded to an A.

Applebee’s restaurant, 8730 W. Charleston Blvd., received one demerit May 28 and was upgraded to an A.

Blueberry Hill Family Restaurant, 1505 E. Flamingo Road, received eight demerits May 27 and was upgraded to an A.

Cafe Noodle & Chinese BBQ, 4355 Spring Mountain Road, received three demerits May 27 and was upgraded to an A.

Cafe Verdi, 3025 E. Desert Inn Road, received three demerits June 1 and was upgraded to an A.

Carl’s Jr., 9040 W. Sahara Ave., received one demerit May 27 and was upgraded to an A.

China Star kitchen, 1075 W. Craig Road, North Las Vegas, received five demerits May 26 and was upgraded to an A.

Cue Club snack bar, 953 E. Sahara Ave., received two demerits June 4 and was upgraded to an A.

Espresso King Kafe, 3185 S. Highland Drive, received five demerits June 3 and was upgraded to an A.

Go Raw Cafe, 2381 E. Windmill Lane, received two demerits June 2 and was upgraded to an A.

Guy Savoy meat prep room, Caesars Palace, 3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South, received one demerit June 3 and was upgraded to an A.

Guy Savoy vegetable prep area, Caesars Palace, 3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South, received one demerit June 3 and was upgraded to an A.

InFamous M Bistro Express, 4620 E. Russell Road, received zero demerits May 27 and was upgraded to an A.

Kaizen Fusion Roll & Sushi restaurant, 4480 Paradise Road, received three demerits May 28 and was upgraded to an A.

Krung Siam Thai bar, 3755 Spring Mountain Road, received one demerit June 2 and was upgraded to an A.

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, 7320 S. Rainbow Blvd., received three demerits June 2 and was upgraded to an A.

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, 10860 W. Charleston Blvd., received two demerits June 3 and was upgraded to an A.

La Provincia Bakery Panaderia, 871 N. Nellis Blvd., received two demerits June 1 and was upgraded to an A.

La Torta Loca, 1560 N. Eastern Ave., received four demerits May 26 and was upgraded to an A.

Le Bistro Bar, Riviera, 2901 Las Vegas Blvd. South, received four demerits May 27 and was upgraded to an A.

Lone Star Steakhouse, 210 N. Nellis Blvd., received 10 demerits May 28 and was upgraded to an A.

Mama Maria’s Mexican Food Restaur ant & Bakery, bakery, 6055 E. Lake Mead Blvd., received two demerits June 1 and was upgraded to an A.

Manila Sunshine Restaurant, 1428 E. Charleston Blvd., received one demerit May 25 and was upgraded to an A.

Mount Charleston Resort restaurant, 2 Kyle Canyon Road, received three demerits May 28 and was upgraded to an A.

My Buddy’s Grilled Subs, 3650 S. Jones Blvd., received nine demerits June 2 and was upgraded to an A.

Noodle Shop BBQ station, Mandalay Bay, 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South, received zero demerits June 2 and was upgraded to an A.

Rancher Bar & Grill, bar, 1306 W. Craig Road, North Las Vegas, received 10 demerits May 28 and was upgraded to an A.

Rincon Catracho, 4110 S. Maryland Parkway, received six demerits June 4 and was upgraded to an A.

Sofia’s Pizza, 955 W. Craig Road, received 18 demerits May 25 and was downgraded to a C for repeat critical violations.

Spearmint Rhino sidebar, 3340 S. Highland Drive, received two demerits May 24 and was upgraded to an A.

Taqueria y Tortas Gigantes, 2635 E. Tropicana Ave., received two demerits May 25 and was upgraded to an A.

Village Bar, Rio, 3700 W. Flamingo Road, received two demerits May 26 and was upgraded to an A.

Wok Express, Riviera, 2901 Las Vegas Blvd. South, received two demerits May 26 and was upgraded to an A.