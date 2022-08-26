Restaurant Week raises over $200K for Las Vegas food bank

Three Square Food Bank recently shared what its annual Restaurant Week fundraiser achieved during its June 6-17 run.

Three Square Food Bank recently shared what its annual Restaurant Week achieved during its June 6-17 run. Which is: $208,615.90 netted. Which will: provide nearly 364,000 valley residents in need with 625,848 meals. This year, the event welcomed 78 first-time establishments, with a total of 211 food and drink businesses participating.

During Restaurant Week, establishments variously offered specials or three-course prix fixe menus, with a portion of the proceeds donated to Three Square.

Top earners in the specials category were Braud’s Funnel Cake Café, The Coffee Class and Sweet Sin. Top earners in the prix fixe menu category were Amalfi in Caesars Palace, Bouchon in The Venetian and Estiatorio Milos in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The Dollar Loan Center, Sysco and Tito’s Handmade Vodka were official sponsors of the event.

More than 5.5 million meals have been provided for those facing food insecurity through Restaurant Week since 2007. Visit threesquare.org for information on the food bank.

◆ ◆ ◆

The Strip will soon be a little less country, a little less rock ’n’ roll.

PBR Rock Bar & Grill is ending a 12-year run at the Miracle Mile Shops. Owner Jonathan Fine put the closure on blast this week, issuing a news release lamenting that “we were unable to reach a new deal with the landlord.” The release added that “the landlord has determined a Country Americana brand is not a ‘fit’ for them at this time.”

Fine said PBR would relocate to another Strip location. The Miracle Mile Shops, in a statement from GM and VP Robert Buchanan released a day later, said a replacement for PBR would soon be announced. PBR was a hot spot each year during the National Finals Rodeo and Professional Bull Riders World Finals. Folks loved the mechanical bull, too.

◆ ◆ ◆

Imagine Exhibitions, creator of the “Real Bodies” exhibit at Bally’s, recently held a competition for its mixologists in which they experienced the exhibit, then created and named a cocktail to pair with “Bodies.”

Daniel Ponsky, lead mixologist of The Cabinet of Curiosities bar and speakeasy that recently opened in Bally’s, won the showdown with his Open Your Mind cocktail combining crème de pêche liqueur, Almondaire liqueur and house grenadine. (Ponsky also has appeared on “Bar Rescue.”)

Open Your Mind is $18. A cocktail and exhibit entry package is planned.

◆ ◆ ◆

Chef-owner Matthew Meyer recently announced his new concept, 138 Degrees, is taking over the Henderson space of his previous restaurant, Served Global Dining. The planned opening is Sept. 25.

The new restaurant will offer burgers, chops, brunch and cocktails, with an in-house beef dry-aging program taking pride of place. 138 Degrees also will feature two private dining rooms and a climate-controlled portico for all-season dining. Details: 138restaurant.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

Adventurous diners might want to head to Brera Osteria in The Venetian, where the Chef’s Choice Surprise Menu is being offered. Chef Angelo Auriana will create a secret three-course Italian meal whose courses are revealed only when they touch down at table. The chef will draw on appetizer and pizza options for the first course; pasta, meat or fish choices for the main course; and dessert items for a sweet finish.

By definition, Chef’s Choice cannot accommodate dietary restrictions (folks so situated can order from the regular or tasting menus). The menu is served for parties of five or more at lunch or dinner; everyone at the table must order the menu. Cost: $100; cocktail pairings are extra. The Chef’s Choice Surprise Menu will change seasonally.

