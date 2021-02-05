Restaurants, casinos celebrating arrival of the Year of the Ox
Casinos and restaurants across the Las Vegas Valley are ready to ring in the Lunar New Year with special dining menus, decorations and shows.
The observance of the Lunar New Year 2021, the Year of the Ox, will be Feb. 12-17. The ox is the second of the zodiac animals, following the Year of the Rat. Those born in the Year of the Ox are said to be hard-working and honest.
Among the locations with special displays or decorations:
The Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is celebrating the Year of the Ox with its “A Season of Love” display, which features nearly 63,000 plants and flowers.
Caesars Palace also is dolled up for the holiday. Its High Limit Palace Court features golden ox and floral arrangements, and a cherry blossom garden can be found on the casino floor near Mr. Chow and Pronto by Gaida. Lanterns, firecrackers and banners have been strung throughout the porte cochere and main valet entrance, hotel lobby and other common areas.
Palace Station has decor in the table games area and on the casino floor, and is set to host a Lion Dance on Feb. 12 at 8 p.m.
The Wynn Las Vegas has golden dragon statues at the Tower Suites entrance, as well as several 45-foot silk dragons at the main atrium and Encore Esplanade.
The Venetian has a 13-foot golden ox sculpture near the Waterfall Atrium. Its metallic gold horns, tail, nose, hooves and armor represent metal, the element for the Year of the Ox. The display is surrounded by IChing coins, which are decorated with the symbols for prosperity, good health, happiness, and luck. Smaller versions of the ox are hidden throughout the resort.
Guests at the Grand Canal Shoppes’ Wishing Tree art installation can scan a QR code to unlock a voice-activated Instagram filter. The app lets users say their wish and watch it fly to the tree where it will live virtually with other wishes. Visitors can also take photos next to a sparkling gold dragon in the luxury wing next to Louis Vuitton.
Downtown Summerlin is celebrating the Lunar New Year with special displays including a Chinese dragon in the Dining Arroyo, oversize 2021 numbers in the Macy’s Promenade and an Instagram-worthy wall of festive decor in the hallway near H&M. Downtown Summerlin also is holding a red envelope giveaway event through the Summerlin app from Thursday through Feb. 26. People can win red envelopes filled with chocolate coins and surprise gift cards while supplies last.
Numerous Las Vegas-area restaurants are planning special menus to celebrate the holiday. Among them:
Beijing Noodle No. 9 at Caesars Palace is offering eight additions to its takeout menu, including double-boiled pork soup with dry oyster and fat choy, $26.99; a pound of steamed Santa Barbara prawns with Chinese wine, $129.99; and stir-fried abalone with bean sprouts, carrots, chives and celery, $168.99. caesars.com
China Poblano at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will celebrate Feb. 12-16 with a special menu that includes bok choy stir-fried with black bean sauce and teardrop peppers, $8.88; Golden Yu, which is seared fish with ginger, scallions and Fresno chili peppers, dusted with gold flakes, $16.88; and and The Pacific Tea, a beer cocktail with tequila reposado and jasmine green tea, $15. chinapoblano.com
The Fulton Street Food Hall at Harrah’s will serve honey-walnut shrimp, $28; and live lobster stir-fried with ginger and green onions, $30. caesars.com
Jade Asian Kitchen & Noodles at the JW Marriott at the Resort at Summerlin will serve a number of specials from Monday through Feb. 14, such as Hong Kong-Style Lobster with Dry Pepper Sauce, $88; pumpkin stir-fry, $38; and a Chinese barbecue platter, $68. theresortatsummerlin.com
Kaiseki Yuzu at 3900 Spring Mountain Road is offering takeout sushi for three people, $188, plus appetizers and sashimi. Order at 702-778-8889 by Saturday for pickup Thursday or Feb. 12.
Majordomo Meat & Fish at The Venetian will have a special menu that includes Dungeness crab, wagyu ribeye cap and whole fried snapper. venetian.com
Mott 32 at The Venetian will have a special a la carte menu including whole Maine lobster and pan-fried prawns from Thursday through Feb. 14. venetian.com
Ondori Asian Kitchen at The Orleans will serve dishes such as Good Luck in the Year of the Ox, an oxtail stew, for $28.88; and the Plate of Gold, crispy deep-fried oysters, $28.88. orleanscasino.com
Ping Pang Pong at the Gold Coast is serving Good Luck Cookies, $6.88; Golden Fortune New Year Sweet Rice Cakes, $15; and koi-shaped coconut puddings, $12.99, through Feb. 16. goldcoastcasino.com
