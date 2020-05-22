64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Food

Restaurants find ways to serve, improvise amid restrictions

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 22, 2020 - 3:43 am
 

Faced with the effects coronavirus guidelines would have on the dining experience, Marcello Mauro got creative.

Mauro, co-owner of Nora’s Italian Cuisine at 5780 W. Flamingo Road, commissioned seven dividers to be installed between tables in his restaurant to provide for social distancing. Each divider bears a scene from the restaurant; if, for example, you’re blocked from a view of design elements on the wall, you might see them on the divider right next to your table.

Across the Las Vegas Valley, restaurant owners and their guests are finding ways to cope with the new normal and adapting as dining rooms open and takeout remains in demand. Some creative thinking while following the rules seems to help; Mauro said he equipped his servers with clear face shields instead of masks.

“It’s nice to be able to see a smile when someone’s taking your order,” he said.

Linda Kutcher, owner of Grape Vine Cafe at 7501 W. Lake Mead Blvd., said some changes have created more labor for the staff.

“The tables aren’t set with anything,” Kutcher said. “We bring it to you. We try to communicate as far as do you need salt and pepper, etc.” Items are used only by one party, she said, and sanitized at night.

Lots of gloves

The entire staff decided to wear gloves, which must be changed between tasks.

“It’s a lot of gloves,” she said, “but it’s what we opted to do to keep everyone safe.”

Juan Vazquez, owner of Juan’s Flaming Fajitas at 9640 W. Tropicana Ave. and 16 S. Water St. in Henderson, said gloves are mandatory for back-of-the-house staff and for runners, who have the most contact with food.

Vazquez said the only snag he’s encountered is that some people don’t understand reservations are necessary because of social-distancing requirements, and walk-ins can’t queue up inside and outside his door, as they have in the past.

“They come in and they expect to be seated and we can’t,” he said.

Delivery charges

Jeff Ecker, president of Paymon’s Mediterranean Cafe at 8380 W. Sahara Ave. and 8955 S. Eastern Ave., said he’s separated bussers from runners, so there’s no possibility of cross-contamination. Increased takeout has helped augment the 50-percent capacity in his dining rooms, but it also can hurt, he said, when delivery companies take anywhere from 25 to 32 percent.

“That kind of puts a dent in things,” Ecker said.

James Trees, owner of Esther’s Kitchen at 1130 S. Casino Center Blvd., said he’s tailored his menu to the products he knows he can get consistently.

Masks have been a bit of a problem, he said.

“A lot of people use people’s lips to listen to them talk,” Trees said. “So that’s been an issue. In the kitchen, we’re having to rotate cooks in and out of the stations because of the heat.”

Trees said lower capacity limits have led to a wider range of reservation times.

“People are finally not complaining about a 10:15 reservation,” he said. “So it’s actually super helpful.”

Strip location uncledar

Kris Parikh, who owns Mint Indian Bistro at 730 E. Flamingo Road and 4246 S. Durango Drive, and Divine Dosa & Biryani at 3049 Las Vegas Blvd. South, has opened the first two but is holding off on the Strip spot until he sees what the casinos do and when Strip traffic resumes.

“If casinos are at 25 percent (capacity), it’s going to be really tough for restaurants like ours to open up and basically spend money, digging a deeper hole,” he said. “That’s what’s keeping me awake.”

He said while the Durango location is doing “decently well,” he’s thinking of limiting the Mint on Flamingo, to maybe four days a week, including weekends.

“Anything very close to the Strip right now, I’m very skeptical for the next three months,” Parikh said.

But Grant Turner of Boulder City said he’s detected a definite note of optimism at his The Dillinger at 1224 Arizona St.

‘Feels like it is passed’

“We’ve been basically full the entire time we’ve been open,” he said. “Other than the fact that our capacity is limited, it feels like we’re right back to normal.”

His servers don’t like wearing masks, and “we’re looking forward to getting past that part of it,” which he thinks will be in the not-too-distant future.

“It feels like it’s over,” Turner said. “That’s the No. 1 message I’ve gotten from my customers. The tension is gone. The worries — it feels like it has passed.”

“I’m optimistic,” he said. “But I’m also realistic.”

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
In Las Vegas heat, don’t leave hand sanitizer behind in cars
In Las Vegas heat, don’t leave hand sanitizer behind in cars
2
Station Casinos reveals restaurant opening dates for 3 properties
Station Casinos reveals restaurant opening dates for 3 properties
3
VICTOR JOECKS: Gov. Sisolak could start Phase 2 reopening on Saturday
VICTOR JOECKS: Gov. Sisolak could start Phase 2 reopening on Saturday
4
Streets closed in downtown Las Vegas to make way for dining
Streets closed in downtown Las Vegas to make way for dining
5
Caesars Palace, Flamingo to open 1st for company in Las Vegas
Caesars Palace, Flamingo to open 1st for company in Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides a bicycle on the Strip with Kats
Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides down the Strip with his wife Gilligan Stillwater GIbbons and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides a bicycle on the Las Vegas Strip with Kats - Video
Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides down the Strip with his wife, Gilligan Stillwater Gibbons, and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Ex-WWE star Shad Gaspard found dead on beach - Video
Shad Gaspard, 39, the former WWE wrestler, was found dead Wednesday morning on the shoreline of Venice Beach in California. Gaspard went missing over the weekend. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Buffets won’t reopen soon, but they may return eventually - VIDEO
In a Tuesday earnings call, Frank Fertitta III, CEO of Station Casinos parent company Red Rock Resorts, said buffets won’t be among the amenities included in the early stages of the resorts’ reopenings. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'Hamilton' to debut on Disney+ in July - Video
The film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s popular musical was originally set for theatrical release in October. The musical’s director, Tommy Kail, shot three live performances featuring the original Broadway cast. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Little Richard dead at 87 - VIDEO
Little Richard, the pioneer and rock 'n' roll originator, died on Saturday, May 9. His son, Danny Penniman, confirmed the news but the cause of death is unknown. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jerry Stiller, actor and comedian, dies at 92 - VIDEO
Jerry Stiller's son, actor and director Ben Stiller, announced his father's death via Twitter. Jerry Stiller became widely known with a recurring role on "Seinfeld" as Frank Costanza, George's hot-headed father. He also starred on "King of Queens." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wolfgang Puck's Players Locker opens in Downtown Summerlin along with others - VIDEO
Under the governor's orders a few restaurants were able to open their dining rooms in Downtown Summerlin Saturday, May 9. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nicolas Cage to portray Joe Exotic in ‘Tiger King’ TV adaption - VIDEO
Nicolas Cage is headed to television to take on the role of Joe Exotic, the iconic character from the Netflix docuseries "Tiger King." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Quarantined! 'The Ghost Adventures' miniseries by Zak Bagans - VIDEO
The four-part miniseries “Ghost Adventures: Quarantine” by Zak Bagans will debut in June on the Travel Channel. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 facts about Cinco de Mayo - VIDEO
The holiday celebrates the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Mexico began the holiday in 1862, but does not recognize it nationally anymore. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kristin Cavallari has already filed for divorce - VIDEO
Kristin Cavallari, the "Very Cavallari" star, announced she and her husband, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, have separated after seven years of marriage and 10 years together. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brad Pitt portrays Dr. Anthony Fauci on ‘Saturday Night Live’ - VIDEO
"Saturday Night Live’ aired their second socially distanced episode of the COVID-19 pandemic on April 25. The episode’s cold open featured actor Brad Pitt portraying Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brian Dennehy, 'Tommy Boy' and 'First Blood' star, dies at 81 - VIDEO
Actor Brian Dennehy died Wednesday in New Haven, Connecticut. Dennehy's acting career spanned more than four decades, working in television, film and theater. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman 'Guys and Dolls' virtual performance
Bishop Gorman's virtual opening of "Guys and Dolls." (Bishop Gorman High School)
John Prine, country-folk singer, dies at 73 - VIDEO
John Prine died due to complications caused by COVID-19 at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee on April 7. The singer-songwriter is counted as one the favorite artists by the likes of Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars furloughing about 90% of US workers
The furloughs come amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted all U.S. commercial casinos to temporarily shut their doors.
Bill Withers, soul legend and 'Lean on Me' singer, dead at 81 - VIDEO
Bill Withers' family said he died of heart complications on Monday in Los Angeles. Withers was a three-time Grammy winner. His other major hits include “Ain’t No Sunshine" and “Lovely Day.” (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas KatsWalk: From the Mandalay Bay to Excalibur - VIDEO
Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes walks and talks along the Las Vegas Strip, from Mandalay Bay to Excalibur. (John Katsilometes and Kevin Cannon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Make Ivan Grant's Quarantini - VIDEO
Ivan Grant, a flair bartender at Long Bar at The D Las Vegas, makes his Quarantini. (Ivan Grant)
Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger dies from coronavirus - VIDEO
According to Variety, 52-year-old frontman and songwriter Adam Schlesinger has died, following a short battle with the respiratory illness, coronavirus. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
KATS WALK: A walking tour on south Las Vegas Strip – VIDEO
RJ columnist John Katsiometes takes a walking tour of the south end of the Las Vegas Strip. (John Katsiometes and Kevin Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tiger King character has Las Vegas connection - VIDEO
Entertainment reporter John Katsilometes talks about the popular "Tiger King" and Jeff Lowe, a central figure in the Netflix documentary phenomenon who wanted to do business with the last Las Vegas Strip entertainer to use wild tigers in his act. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coranavirus victim Howard Berman playing the harmonica in April 2014 - VIDEO
Howard Berman, 66, playing the harmonica at a jam session in April 2014. Berman, who was active in the Las Vegas music community, died on March 24, 2020, from COVID-19. (Diana Andriola)
Boarded-up businesses in the Arts District add some color - VIDEO
Businesses in the Arts District have commissioned local artists to paint murals on the boards covering their doors and windows. When the boards are removed, they will be auctioned off to raise money for those affected by the coronavirus shutdowns. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Sold-out Electric Daisy Carnival still scheduled for May - VIDEO
In a post on his social media platforms, festival founder Pasquale Rotella confirmed that EDC remains scheduled for May 15-17 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway despite coronavirus concerns that have sideline scads of other live music events. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
City of Las Vegas responds to calls to allow restaurants offering curbside pickup
Alcohol is now allowed in curbside meal pickups in Las Vegas. The city of Las Vegas has responded to calls to allow restaurants offering curbside pickup service to include alcohol in those meals. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lady Gaga delays new album release - VIDEO
The pop star was planning to drop her sixth LP, "Chromatica," on April 10, but she's made the "tough decision" to push back the launch following the coronavirus outbreak. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ways to keep yourself from going crazy at home during coronavirus - VIDEO
Take art classes with your kids. Install a bidet. Practice yoga. Buy houseplants. Catch up your streaming queue. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas nightclub giant Hakkasan Group lays off 1,600 - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Strip’s leading nightlife company has let go of nearly its entire workforce, leaving about 1,600 staffers suddenly unemployed, due to the shutdowns during the coronavirus crisis. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Read More