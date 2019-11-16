Restaurants in southern Las Vegas Valley offer Thanksgiving menus

Virtually all of the restaurants in Las Vegas’ tourism corridor plan special menus for Thanksgiving, but you don’t have to venture far from home to enjoy one.

The Thanksgiving Burger at Slater's 50/50. (Slater's 50/50)

If you want a great Thanksgiving dinner without cooking, you can of course go to the Strip and other parts of the tourism corridor. But you don’t have to leave your neighborhood to find a place that really talks turkey. Locals buffets always put on plenty of special dishes to celebrate the holiday, and here are some other spots in the southern part of the Las Vegas Valley. Unless otherwise noted, these menus are available Nov. 28.

Anthony’s Prime Steak & Seafood, M Resort; 702-797-1000 or themresort.com: Roasted pumpkin bisque or apple cranberry salad; roasted turkey with chestnut-herb dressing, buttery potatoes, cranberry chutney, green bean amandine and giblet gravy; and pumpkin pie, $49, $29 for children younger than 10, 3 to 10 p.m. Regular menu also available.

Baja Miguel’s, South Point; 702-797-8075 or southpointcasino.com: Turkey Flautas Mole, Salad Fiesta or chicken tortilla soup; roasted turkey, gravy, apple-chestnut dressing, mashed potatoes, maple-glazed yams, Brussel sprouts and cranberry relish; or Halibut Veracruz with cilantro rice and vegetables; and pumpkin pie or pumpkin flan (a la mode $1 additional), $22.95, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Regular menu also available.

Burgers & Brews, M Resort; 702-797-1215 or themresort.com: Roasted turkey with herb stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, sauteed green beans, candied yams, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie with spiced whipped cream, $20.99, noon to 10 p.m. Regular menu also available.

Coronado Cafe, South Point; 702-796-7111 or southpointcasino.com: Cream of butternut squash soup or Thanksgiving Salad Bowl; turkey roast, giblet gravy, apple-chestnut dressing, mashed potatoes or maple-glazed yams, Brussel sprouts and cranberry relish; or honey-glazed ham with Crown Royal maple sauce, glazed yams, roasted Chateau or mashed potatoes and green beans; pumpkin pie or apple and cranberry dumpling (a la mode $1 extra) and glass of wine or margarita, $15.95, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Regular menu also available.

Distill, multiple locations; distillbar.com: Soup or salad, turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn and pumpkin pie, $15.95.

Don Vito’s, South Point; 702-797-8075 or southpointcasino.com: Autumn Farro Salad, warm ricotta cheese with prosciutto crostini, or arancini filled with goat cheese in a spicy marinara sauce; herb-roasted turkey with giblet gravy, apple-chestnut dressing, creamed potatoes or maple-glazed yams, baked acorn squash, cranberry relish and green beans; turducken with gravy, glazed yams, mashed potatoes and Brussels sprouts; Sicilian Braciola, with pasta and seasonal vegetables; or Halibut San Sebastian with lemon risotto and vegetables; pumpkin pie; Italian apple cake or Pavlova; coffee or tea; and glass of wine or cocktail, $41, 2 to 9 p.m. Regular menu also available.

Mi Casa Cantina, Silverton; 702-263-7777, silvertoncasino.com: Mixed greens or albondigas soup; roasted turkey with mole and spicy rice, chorizo stuffing and black beans; and churros, $15.99. 12-ounce prime rib with cilantro smashed potatoes and Mexican street corn, $26. 14-ounce prime rib with cilantro smashed potatoes and Mexican street corn, $29. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Primarily Prime Rib, South Point; 702-797-8075 or southpointcasino.com: Harvest Salad, New England-style seafood, ginger chicken salad with crostini or butternut squash-corn bisque; herb-roasted turkey with giblet gravy, apple-chestnut dressing, creamed potatoes or maple-glazed yams, baked acorn squash with cranberry relish and green beans, or 10-ounce roasted prime rib, Chicken Maryland with a corn pancake, grilled Pacific salmon over sauteed zucchini with smoked almond butter, dry-aged 10-ounce sirloin with cipollini onions and bourbon demi, or bone-in pork chop with sauteed tomatoes and mushrooms; pumpkin pie, apple and pecan tart or chocolate mousse cake; coffee or tea; and glass of wine or cocktail, $35, 2 to 9 p.m.

Sierra Gold, 9465 S. Eastern Ave. and 6515 S. Jones Blvd.; pteglv.com: “Leftovers” panini of pulled turkey, ham, Swiss cheese, turkey gravy and sage stuffing, with fries, $10, Nov. 18-30.

Silverado Steak House, South Point; 702-797-8075 or southpointcasino.com: Shrimp cocktail, leek and wild mushroom au gratin or beef satay with quinoa salad; butternut squash and corn bisque, Fall Harvest Salad or Silverado Salad Bowl tossed tableside; herb-roasted turkey with giblet gravy, apple-chestnut dressing, mashed potatoes or maple-glazed yams, baked acorn squash, cranberry relish and green beans; honey- and maple-glazed ham with Crown Royal gravy, roasted Chateau or whipped potatoes and spinach stuffed tomato, or New England halibut topped with shrimp and crab in a cream sauce with asparagus tips and roasted Chateau or whipped potatoes; pumpkin pie, chocolate mousse cake or baked Granny Smith apples; coffee or tea; and glass of wine or cocktail, $55, 3 to 10 p.m. Regular menu also available.

Slater’s 50/50, 467 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd.; 702-766-5050 or slaters5050.com: Thanksgiving Burger, third-pound turkey patty with brioche stuffing, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce and garlic & sage aioli on honey-wheat bun, $13.99 through Nov. 30.

Sundance Grill, Silverton; 702-263-7777, silvertoncasino.com: Soup or salad; sliced dark and white meat turkey, mashed potatoes, giblet turkey gravy, green bean almandine, candied yams and pecan or pumpkin pie, $15.99, 11 a.m. to midnight.

