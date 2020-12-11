Restaurants make it easier to enjoy Christmas dinner at home

If you would rather dine at home but don’t want to cook, family-style dinner packages from restaurants offer an assist.

Prime rib at Del Frisco's. (delfriscos.com)

Prime rib at The Capital Grille. (thecapitalgrille.com)

The Capital Grille at Fashion Show mall is offering holiday dinners at home that feed four to six: roasted whole tenderloin of beef with fresh herbs and butter-poached North Atlantic lobster tails, $275, or roasted whole tenderloin of beef with fresh herbs and jumbo shrimp scampi-style, $250. Both come with seeded French rolls, a salad of butter lettuce with heirloom tomatoes and Parmesan vinaigrette, Sam’s Mashed Potatoes, grilled asparagus with lemon mosto and The Capital Grille Cheesecake brulee-style with fresh berries. thecapitalgrille.com

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, 3925 Paradise Road, will serve the Christmas Family Dinner To-Go, starting at $350. Dinners include a half prime rib, which serves four to six, or full prime rib, which serves up to 10, with holiday salad, Chateau Potatoes, green beans with garlic butter and a whole pecan pie. Must be ordered by Dec. 23. delfriscos.com

The Santa’s Feast at Echo & Rig at Tivoli Village is $295 and serves six to eight. It includes an oven-ready prime rib, baby spinach salad, roasted winter squash, mashed potatoes, gravy, lard bread stuffing, broccoli, mac & cheese, Parkerhouse rolls and apple-calvados cobbler. Side dishes available a la carte. Order online at echoandrig.com/store for pickup Dec. 24.

Green Valley Ranch Resort’s Christmas to Go Dinner serves eight people for $250. It includes a winter salad with pomegranate arils (seeds) and apple cider vinaigrette, sweet potato bisque with Tuscan kale and spiced pumpkin seeds, herb-crusted prime rib with jus and creamy horseradish, Duchess Potatoes with garlic confit, baked mac and cheese, honey-glazed root vegetables, roasted Brussels sprouts; rolls and butter, and warm toffee bread pudding. greenvalleyranch.com

Joe’s Seafood, Fine Steaks & Stone Crab at The Forum Shops at Caesars has put together a Christmas dinner package for two, available for pickup Dec. 23 or 24: Joe’s Chopped Salad, two 8-ounce Beef Wellingtons, Jennie’s Mashed Potatoes, asparagus and Key lime pie, $179.95. Items will be cold-packed with reheat instructions provided. Orders must be placed by 9 p.m. Dec. 20. joes.net

Morton’s The Steakhouse, 400 E. Flamingo Road, is offering a three-course Chateaubriand dinner for $75 per person, minimum of two. It includes a winter salad, Chateaubriand for two, black truffle mashed cauliflower, creamed spinach and sour cream mashed potatoes and La Bête Noire for dessert. Pre-orders must be placed by 6 p.m. Dec. 23, for pickup between noon and 4 p.m. Dec. 24, or between 10 a.m. and noon Dec. 25. Additionally, Daou Soul of a Lion Bordeaux blend is $199, and select holiday bottles are $99. mortons.com

Rainforest Cafe, 3717 Las Vegas Blvd. South, is offering family packs to go, serving eight to 10 people for $155. They include sliced roasted turkey with gravy, baked ham, Rainforest House Salad, cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, green beans, corn O’Brien, cranberry sauce, rolls and butter, and apple pie. Must be ordered by 4 p.m. Dec. 20, for pickup between 9 and 11 a.m. or between 2 and 5 p.m. Dec. 24 and 25. rainforestcafe.com

Santa Fe Station’s takeout Christmas dinner includes roasted prime rib of beef ($225) with jus and creamy horseradish, roasted whole turkey ($170) or baked ham ($170), plus tossed green salad with creamy Italian dressing, wild rice pilaf, au gratin potatoes, candied carrots, rolls with butter, pumpkin pie and apple pie. Order at 702-667-4734 by 4 p.m. Dec. 21, for pickup between noon and 3 p.m. Dec. 24.

The butchers at Smith & Wollensky at the Grand Canal Shoppes are hand-tying roasts and packaging them with cooking instructions. A three-bone (average weight 10.5 pounds) prime rib roast with horseradish cream is $220 or four-bone (12-pound average weight) with horseradish cream $270; tenderloin roast with red wine demi-glace (4-pound average weight) $195. Complete your dinner for $100 (sized to serve four to six): two loaves of S&W rosemary and sea salt dinner rolls, Classic Wedge Salad, crispy potatoes, roasted beets and butternut squash and New York cheesecake with raspberry sauce and strawberries for dessert. One bottle of sauvignon blanc and 1 bottle of proprietary red, $75; one bottle of Rutherford Cabernet Sauvignon, $120. Order online through ChowNow or call 702-637-1515 (allow 24 hours notice).

