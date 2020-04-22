Restaurants offer new hours, special menus during shutdown

Chef Marc Sgrizzi has partnered with Ahern Cares by Ahern Hotel to offer meals for curbside pickup. Chef Marc's Trattoria restaurant is relocating to the hotel by 2021. (Ahern Hotel)

Chef Marc Sgrizzi cooks in the kitchen at Chef Marc’s Trattoria in Las Vegas, Oct. 29, 2016. The restaurant is relocating to the Ahern Hotel. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Grape Vine Café, Wine Bar & Cellar is starting curbside pickup on Wednesday. (Jan Hogan/View)

This wrapup of news and specials being offered by local restaurants will appear on Fridays and Tuesdays at reviewjournal.com. The information is current at the time of posting.

Chef Marc Sgrizzi and his staff have joined Ahern Cares by Ahern Hotel in offering ready-to-eat restaurant meals via curbside pickup daily at 300 W. Sahara Ave. The veteran chef is relocating his Italian restaurant, Chef Marc’s Trattoria, to the Ahern Hotel with a planned opening by 2021. Chef Marc’s Fine Dining menu features signature dishes and specialties, including short rib malfatti and cannolis. Online orders can be placed from noon to 9 p.m. daily with same-day pickup available until 10 p.m., and orders can be placed up to one week in advance. aherncares.com

Frijoles & Frescas locations are offering authentic Mexican food and aguas frescas (fresh fruit cold drinks) through takeout and curbside service from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Orders can be made by phone, walk-in, via Doordash or other delivery services. The restaurants are located at 7000 W. Charleston Blvd. (702-240-2750); 4811 S. Rainbow Blvd. (702-483-5399); 2490 E. Desert Inn Road (702-538-7288); 1292 S. Nellis Blvd. (702-432-0082); and 7280 W. Azure Drive (702-331-1801). frijoles.vegas

Grape Vine Cafe, 7501 W. Lake Mead Blvd., has completed its kitchen upgrade and will be reopening for curbside pickup at 3 p.m. Wednesday. The new weekly hours will be 3 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Orders can be made by phone starting at 2 p.m. each day or online, and can be placed up to a week in advance. The restaurant will also be offering 50 percent off wine and beer. 702-228-9463; grapevinevegas.com

Juan’s Flaming Fajitas & Cantina locations at 16 S. Water St. in Henderson and 9640 W. Tropicana Ave. have temporarily closed.

Nacho Daddy locations at 9560 W. Sahara Ave. and 113 N. Fourth St. have suspended both curbside and delivery options. All locations are temporarily closed.

Wolfgang Puck Players Locker at Downtown Summerlin is continuing to offer evolving menus for takeout and delivery from 2 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 1 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The current menu features Wolfgang Puck classics, including Chinese chicken salad, bucatini pasta and smoked salmon pizza. For menus and updates, visit facebook.com/playerslockerlv or call 702-202-6300.

