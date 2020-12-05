Restaurants offer piadina popup, carolers, Golden Rainbow benefit

Golden Rainbow and Bazaar Meat at the Sahara team up for Dining Out for Life on Dec. 13.

Scene at Santa Baby popup bar at Tivoli Village. (Tivoli Village)

Carolers at Lawry's the Prime Rib. (Lawry's)

A smoked-salmon piadina at the popup at La Strega. (Al Mancini)

Foie gras at Blume Kitchen & Cocktails. (Blume Kitchen & Cocktails)

Piadina popup

Chef Gina Marinelli has launched a lunchtime curbside pop-up from the side door of her Summerlin restaurant La Strega, offering Italian flatbreads known as piadina. She’s calling the offerings “sandwitches,” a play on the restaurant’s name, which is the Italian word for “witch,” and there are currently five varieties available. Guests can call ahead or place orders at the table from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. “I’ve always wanted to do a sandwich shop, and right now it’s perfect on the side,” she said. “You walk up masked, you grab your food and you go. So it’s a way to kick-start it, and it’s kind of creating more revenue, keeping more people employed here.”

Lawry’s does Dickens

Lawry’s the Prime Rib, 4043 Howard Hughes Parkway, is hosting a one-man show of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” at 1 p.m. Sunday and 6 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday. The show with three-course dinner starts at $59 for children and $89 for adults. Lawry’s also has live carolers stationed throughout the restaurant through Christmas Eve. Call 702-893-2223.

Benefit for Golden Rainbow

Golden Rainbow and Bazaar Meat at the Sahara will host Dining Out for Life on Dec. 13. A percentage of sales, and 100 percent of proceeds from the Passion Fruit Up specialty cocktail, will be donated to Golden Rainbow, which provides services and assistance to people affected by HIV/AIDS. For reservations, which are required, email edgar.sanchez@saharalasvegas.com and mention the Golden Rainbow benefit. Takeout meals can be ordered by visiting bit.ly/3gjPfFG and putting “Golden Rainbow Event” in the comments box.

Blume gets new name, owner

Blume Kitchen & Cocktails, formerly Blume The Art of Culinary, has new ownership: Daniel Hackett, formerly managing partner. Local chef/consultant Antonio Nunez, whose restaurant ventures have included The Stove in Henderson, has joined the management staff as consulting chef and partner. The new menu fuses American classics with steakhouse and seafood options in dishes such as duck confit enchiladas, $28; TV Dinner, $33; foie gras, $24; and a vegan meat and cheese platter, $18. The restaurant at 3145 St. Rose Parkway in Henderson serves dinner from 5 p.m. to midnight nightly. Reserve at 702-444-7820.

New menu at Sparrow + Wolf

Sparrow + Wolf, 4480 Spring Mountain Road, now is changing its menu weekly, in part because of supply-chain issues. The restaurant also is offering a three-course prix-fixe menu nightly, starting at $35. 702-790-2147 or sparrowandwolflv.com

Mr. Chow returns to Caesars

Mr. Chow at Caesars Palace has reopened, serving specialties including green prawns, hand-pulled noodles and Beijing duck. Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. mrchow.com

Santa Baby popup bar at Tivoli Village

The Santa Baby pop-up bar, with holiday-themed cocktails and music, runs through Dec. 23 at Tivoli Village. It’s open from 6 p.m. to midnight daily for those 21 and older; those younger than 21 will be admitted on Mondays only. Beverages are served in glasses shaped like stockings and ornaments, and ornament-making is available. It’s $5.50 for an hour. Purchase timed tickets at vegas.santa-baby.com; walk-ins will be accepted if there’s availability.

Holiday classes at Wynn

Two upcoming master classes at Wynn Las Vegas will highlight the holiday season. The fifth annual holiday cooking and ornament decorating class, led by pastry chef Patrice Caillot, will begin at 2 p.m. Dec. 12 and is open to guests 5 and older; it’s $125, plus tax. Caillot also will lead “Decorating the Ultimate Gingerbread House” at 2 p.m. Dec. 18; it’s $95, plus tax. Call 702-770-7070 or email conciergeservices@wynnlasvegas.com.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter. Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter and Instagram.