Restaurants offer specials, services to adapt to changing times

The ongoing shutdown has Southern Nevada eateries coming up with new deals to draw customers.

This wrap-up of specials being offered by local restaurants will appear Fridays and Tuesdays at reviewjournal.com. The information is current at the time of posting.

The Blind Pig, 4515 Dean Martin Drive, has revamped its takeout menu. Selections include pizza, wings, a Philly steak sandwich or steak and eggs prepared to order; grab-and-go choices such as eggplant Parmesan and turkey with stuffing, roasted potatoes and gravy; and pantry items such as a pound of butter or a loaf of bread. 725-214-4474

CraftHaus Brewery is joining a worldwide collaborative release with its All Together West Coast IPA, with a portion of the proceeds going to support hospitality professionals. Sixteen-ounce four-packs and growlers are available. Order at crafhausbrewery.com/shop for pickup from noon to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday at the taproom at 7350 Eastgate Road, suite 100, in Henderson.

The Firefly Tapas Kitchen & Bar location at 7355 S. Buffalo Drive has reopened for takeout, curbside pickup and free delivery. 702-202-1339 or fireflylv.com

Ike’s Love and Sandwiches at UNLV’s University Gateway Building, 4700 S. Maryland Parkway, is offering $5 social distancing-themed sandwiches on Fridays with the purchase of a regular sandwich. “Love Hurts” is this week’s theme with two sandwiches inspired by Netflix shows. The “Too Hot to Handle” sandwich features roast beef, turkey, We’re Just Friends sauce (zesty orange glaze) and pepper jack cheese. “Love Is Blind” is the vegetarian version with vegan turkey. The $5 option is available at checkout on the Ike’s app. The location is open for takeout and delivery, with free delivery when ordering from the app. facebook.com/ikes

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant in Downtown Summerlin is reopening for curbside pickup Friday, and will be open Tuesday for Cinco de Mayo and then from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, with 15 percent off all food items. Twenty-ounce house margaritas also are available to go. 702-982-0111

