Restaurants plan special dishes to launch the Year of the Ox

Lunar New Year, which begins Feb. 12, is a time for Las Vegas-area restaurants to feature festive foods — many of them designed to bring luck.

Good Luck in the Year of the Ox at Ondori. (Boyd Gaming)

Golden Yu, a seared fish dish, at China Poblano. (China Poblano)

Koi-shaped coconut puddings at Ping Pang Pong. (Boyd Gaming)

The observance of the Lunar New Year 2021, the Year of the Ox, will be Feb. 12-17. The ox is the second of the zodiac animals, following the Year of the Rat. Those born in the Year of the Ox are said to be hard-working and honest.

Numerous Las Vegas-area restaurants are planning special menus to celebrate the holiday. Among them:

Beijing Noodle No. 9 at Caesars Palace is offering eight additions to its takeout menu, including double-boiled pork soup with dry oyster and fat choy, $26.99; a pound of steamed Santa Barbara prawns with Chinese wine, $129.99; and stir-fried abalone with bean sprouts, carrots, chives and celery, $168.99. caesars.com

China Poblano at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will celebrate Feb. 12-16 with a special menu that includes bok choy stir-fried with black bean sauce and teardrop peppers, $8.88; Golden Yu, which is seared fish with ginger, scallions and Fresno chili peppers, dusted with gold flakes, $16.88; and and The Pacific Tea, a beer cocktail with tequila reposado and jasmine green tea, $15. chinapoblano.com

The Fulton Street Food Hall at Harrah’s will serve honey-walnut shrimp, $28; and live lobster stir-fried with ginger and green onions, $30. caesars.com

Jade Asian Kitchen & Noodles at the JW Marriott at the Resort at Summerlin will serve a number of specials from Monday through Feb. 14, such as Hong Kong-Style Lobster with Dry Pepper Sauce, $88; pumpkin stir-fry, $38; and a Chinese barbecue platter, $68. theresortatsummerlin.com

Kaiseki Yuzu at 3900 Spring Mountain Road is offering takeout sushi for three people, $188, plus appetizers and sashimi. Order at 702-778-8889 by Saturday for pickup Thursday or Feb. 12.

Majodomo Meat & Fish at The Venetian will have a special menu that includes Dungeness crab, wagyu ribeye cap and whole fried snapper. venetian.com

Mott 32 at The Venetian will have a special a la carte menu including whole Maine lobster and pan-fried prawns from Thursday through Feb. 14. venetian.com

Ondori Asian Kitchen at The Orleans will serve dishes such as Good Luck in the Year of the Ox, an oxtail stew, for $28.88; and the Plate of Gold, crispy deep-fried oysters, $28.88. orleanscasino.com

Ping Pang Pong at the Gold Coast is serving Good Luck Cookies, $6.88; Golden Fortune New Year Sweet Rice Cakes, $15; and koi-shaped coconut puddings, $12.99, through Feb. 16. goldcoastcasino.com

