Retro In-N-Out Burger taking shape across from stadium

Construction is underway for an In-N-Out Burger across from Allegiant Stadium, and it’s on land that rose quickly in value.

Construction begins on the site where an In-N-Out Burger is being built across from Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Construction begins on the site where an In-N-Out Burger is being built across from Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Construction begins on the site where an In-N-Out Burger is being built across from Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Construction begins on the site where an In-N-Out Burger is being built across from Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Construction begins on the site where an In-N-Out Burger is being built across from Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Construction begins on the site where an In-N-Out Burger is being built across from Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Construction begins on the site where an In-N-Out Burger is being built across from Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Construction begins on the site where an In-N-Out Burger is being built across from Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders fans could soon have a new place to chow down.

Construction is underway for an In-N-Out Burger across from Allegiant Stadium, and it’s on land that rose quickly in value. Project plans call for a 2,430-square-foot building and a “heavy emphasis” on drive-thru service and outdoor seating, according to Clark County records.

In-N-Out has a “HERE SOON” sign, with its logo, fastened to chain-link fencing at the property.

Located at the southeast corner of Russell Road and Polaris Avenue, just south of the 65,000-seat stadium, the burger place is expected to be “highly themed,” with a design that’s “reminiscent” of the first In-N-Out built in 1948, county records show.

A building permit issued in May for the construction of the restaurant had a $1 million valuation.

Mike Abbate, assistant vice president of real estate and development at In-N-Out, said in a statement Monday that the burger chain is “very enthusiastic about the opportunity” at the new location at 3397 W. Russell Road.

Construction is in the “very early stages,” so it would be “premature to comment on a timeline or anything like a potential opening date,” Abbate said.

He added that once the burger chain starts construction on a new location, it usually takes seven to eight months to build a restaurant and open it for business.

The eatery is near Interstate 15 and about a mile west of the Strip. It will also be within walking distance for the masses of people who go to and from football games, concerts or other events at Allegiant Stadium.

Moreover, it will sit on a plot of land that was flipped from one owner to the next.

An Arizona developer bought the roughly 1.8-acre parcel in late 2020 for $10.8 million, and then sold it in March 2021 to a San Francisco family for $12.5 million, property records show.

The land came with a 20-year ground lease that started at $400,000 per year in rent, with 10 percent increases every five years, according to a previously issued marketing brochure from the Arizona investor that named In-N-Out as the tenant.

Asked whether In-N-Out can confirm the terms of its ground lease, spokeswoman Kathleen Luppi said the company does not “speak publicly on financial information or business strategies.”

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.