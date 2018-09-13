Retro-style Thunderbird Lounge opens in downtown Las Vegas

Thunderbird Lounge

The Thunderbird Boutique Hotel, 1215 Las Vegas Blvd. South, has a cool new bar — Thunderbird Lounge.

The lounge (and other food and beverage on the property) is from Kelley Jones Hospitality. Jones is a Las Vegas hospitality veteran formerly with the Light Group. Todd Parmelee, his partner in this venture, formerly was with Golden Entertainment and the Hard Rock Hotel.

The retro-style bar, which is open from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 7:30 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays, serves such dishes as steak and eggs, a hangover breakfast burrito, pork belly sliders, a shrimp po’boy, veggie burger and a variety of flatbreads. Specialty beverages include the 1948 Cocktail (a reference to the year the original Thunderbird opened), the Hemingway Daiquiri and Blue Suede Shoes. Happy hour is 3 to 7 p.m. daily.

Other features are a pool table, beer pong, televised sports and a patio with fire pit.

The Thunderbird Boutique Hotel also is the site of the Royal Wedding Chapel and the Royal Showroom.

