Food

Rhythm Kitchen sold, restaurant transformation on way

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 3, 2020 - 10:52 am
 
Rhythm Kitchen at 6435 S. Decatur Blvd. (Coldwell Banker Commercial)
Longtime local Cajun/Creole restaurant Rhythm Kitchen is going Italian.

The building, at 6435 S. Decatur Blvd., just north of Sunset Road, has been sold to Javier Barajas, who owns three Lindo Michoacan restaurants in the valley, the original dating back 30 years. It had opened as a restaurant with upstairs event space more than a decade ago, but most recently was used solely for private events.

Barajas has reportedly said he plans to research new menu ideas in Italy as soon as international travel resumes.

The sale was valued at $4 million. The 11,500-square foot building is three miles from Allegiant Stadium.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

