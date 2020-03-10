Ri Ra plans Bailey’s Dark Chocolate Pie as a special for Pi Day

Saturday, 3/14, is Pi Day, and to celebrate, Ri Ra in Las Vegas will serve Bailey’s Dark Chocolate Pie, as pizza chains also plan specials for the day.

Ri Ra at the Shoppes at Mandalay Place is offering Bailey’s Dark Chocolate Pie. (Ri Ra)

It’s made with Bailey’s Irish cream and dark chocolate in a buttermilk crust and is $9 a slice.

Other Pi Day specials involve pizzas: Slices of Old School Cheese Pizza at Pop Up Pizza at the Plaza for $3.14; classic two-topping pizzas at PizzaRev for $3.14 with a drink purchase; buy one/get one for $3.14 artisan thin pizzas at Pieology; buy one pizza and get a second pizza, Deep Dish Cookie or craft beer for $3.14 at The Pizza Press at the Fashion Show mall; and, on the Blaze Pizza app, $3.14 build-your-own 11-inch pizzas, via a deal that will “unlock” on the app at 3:14 p.m.

