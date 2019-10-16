RJ seeks reader input on must-have Thanksgiving dishes

If you have to have green bean casserole or a specific souffle, we invite you to share your stories with us by Nov. 8.

Roasted pepper turkey for Thanksgiving, garnished with pink pepper, blackberry, and fresh rosemary twigs on a dinner table decorated with mini pumpkins, beans, carrots, baked potato, pie, cranberry relish, gravy, flowers, candles, and flutes of champagne." (Getty Images)

If you’ve been around for at least a few Thanksgivings, you know the drill: The cook may want to try new dishes for the big dinner but guests have other ideas.

Uncle Charlie can’t possibly live without his green bean casserole, and woe to anyone who tries to upgrade the ingredients. Aunt Karen couldn’t let the holiday pass without her great grandmother’s sweet ambrosia salad, Cool Whip included. And cousin Sue is convinced it’s not Thanksgiving unless sweet potatoes are served with melted marshmallow topping.

We’ve all got those T-day must-haves — maybe yours is whipped rutabaga or cornbread soufflé or your second cousin twice removed’s oyster stuffing — and we’re asking Review-Journal readers to share theirs.

We’ll hold a drawing of all entries received, with a $100 gift card going to the winner.

Email your favorites to hrinella@reviewjournal.com, with “Thanksgiving” in the subject line (along with the name of the dish, and why it’s not Thanksgiving without it). Include your name and a daytime phone number. (Fax them to 702-383-4676, or snail-mail them to Heidi Knapp Rinella, care of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, P.O. Box 70, Las Vegas NV 89125-0070.) Entries must be received by Nov. 8.

