Roberto’s Taco Shop founder Dolores Robledo dies

Dolores Robledo, who founded Roberto’s Taco Shop in 1964 with her husband, Ricardo Robledo, died July 14 at age 90, according to a company Facebook page. The company was founded in San Diego, but its current presence is predominantly in Southern Nevada.

The tribute says she “loved cooking Mexican food for her family and friends” and added that her legacy would last for generations. The couple moved to Las Vegas eight years before Ricardo Robledo died at age 70 in 1999. They had 12 children and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Roberto’s Taco Shop’s dozens of locations include more than 50 in Southern Nevada.

