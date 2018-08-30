Rodizio Grill’s rotisserie-grilled meats coming to Henderson

The ranks of vegan and vegetarian restaurants are increasing in Southern Nevada, but so too are those that serve meat, meat and more meat.

Rodizio Grill

The ranks of vegan and vegetarian restaurants are increasing in Southern Nevada, but so too are those that serve meat, meat and more meat.

The valley’s first Rodizio Grill, from a chain that claims to have opened the first churrasco-style restaurant in the United States in 1995, is expected to open in the fall at Galleria at Sunset mall in Henderson. The new restaurant, which will be in a space facing Sunset Road that formerly was Larsen’s Grill, will be the first Nevada location for the company and its 24th nationwide.

As indicated by its name, Rodizio Grill serves rotisserie-grilled meats carved tableside, plus a salad bar, fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, hot side dishes and house-made desserts. Beverages will include fresh-pressed juices, Brazilian limeades, signature cocktails and Brazilian wines.

Promotions will include seasonal events, family celebrations and discounts for children.

For details, visit rodiziogrill.com.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.