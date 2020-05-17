Rooster Boy Cafe owner throws special prom for 2 teen employees

Sonia El-Nawal threw a special prom for her two teen employees, Olivia Hergenroeder and Seth Teller, at Rooster Boy Cafe. The event was a surprise for Hergenroeder, a graduating senior from Advanced Technologies Academy.

Sonia El-Nawal threw a surprise prom for her teen employees Olivia Hergenroeder and Seth Teller, at Rooster Boy Cafe. (Samantha Wilson)

Sonia El-Nawal threw a surprise prom for her teen employees Olivia Hergenroeder and Seth Teller, at Rooster Boy Cafe. (Samantha Wilson)

Sonia El-Nawal threw a surprise prom for her teen employees Olivia Hergenroeder and Seth Teller, at Rooster Boy Cafe. (Samantha Wilson)

Sonia El-Nawal threw a surprise prom for her teen employees Olivia Hergenroeder and Seth Teller, at Rooster Boy Cafe. (Samantha Wilson)

Sonia El-Nawal threw a surprise prom for her teen employees Olivia Hergenroeder and Seth Teller, at Rooster Boy Cafe. (Samantha Wilson)

Sonia El-Nawal threw a surprise prom for her teen employees Olivia Hergenroeder and Seth Teller, at Rooster Boy Cafe. (Samantha Wilson)

Sonia El-Nawal threw a surprise prom for her teen employees Olivia Hergenroeder and Seth Teller, at Rooster Boy Cafe. (Samantha Wilson)

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals, families and businesses in Las Vegas are stepping up to offer relief to people in the community who are in need of food, services and support. Here are stories about people who are leading with kindness and proving the community is #VegasStrong.

Restaurant owner hosts private prom for teen employees

When Sonia El-Nawal’s two teen employees mentioned that they wouldn’t get to go to the senior prom this year, she knew immediately that she wanted to do something for them.

Olivia Hergenroeder has worked at El-Nawal’s restaurant, Rooster Boy Cafe, for about a year and a half. Seth Teller has worked there almost one year.

“They were already boyfriend and girlfriend when they started working here,” said El-Nawal. “They’re very good at work.”

Teller helps with the restaurant’s dishes and delivery orders. Hergenroeder worked as a server up until a couple months ago when she transitioned into answering the phone and taking orders at the restaurant in Desert Shores near Summerlin.

“I’m going to miss them both. I’ll definitely miss Olivia a lot,” said El-Nawal. “She’s a tough cookie. She deserves a medal.”

El-Nawal colluded with Teller and Hergenroeder’s mother to surprise the graduating Advanced Technologies Academy senior with a private prom.

The restaurant owner arranged for Hergenroeder to have her hair and makeup done and asked her to bring a few dress options to the restaurant, under the impression that she would help host a special VIP for dinner.

When Hergenroeder arrived, she found that El-Nawal had decorated the restaurant with balloons and banners that said “Olivia’s Senior Prom.”

El-Nawal served the two teens a private dinner and played music for them to dance to.

“As early as the second week, I already decided to give them a prom,” El-Nawal said. “It was a private prom just for them. I think that was the best part.”

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.