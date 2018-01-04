Food

Rosina makes a mint julep from ‘secret julep menu’ — VIDEO

By Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 4, 2018 - 2:41 pm
 

Palazzo’s new bar Rosina currently has a classic mint julep on the menu, but also offers five “secret juleps” for those in the know, made with everything from rye and cognac (Prescription Julep) to bourbon and brandy (Don’t Mind If I Do). This smoky recipe is for the Banco de Mexico.

Ingredients

■ 1 1/2 oz. anejo tequila

■ 1/2 oz. mezcal

■ 1/2 oz. crème de cacao

■ Mint

■ Garnish

■ Mint sprig

■ Rose water mist

■ Rose Petal or bud

■ Powdered sugar

Directions

Muddle or rub mint and drop in julep cup. Add first three ingredients to cup. Fill cup with crushed ice. Stir. Top with more crushed ice. Garnish with mint sprigs and rose petal, and top with spritz of rose water and a sprinkle of powdered sugar.

— Al Mancini

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Food Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like