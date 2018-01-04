Rosina makes a mint julep from ‘secret julep menu’ — VIDEO

Palazzo’s new bar Rosina currently has a classic mint julep on the menu, but also offers five “secret juleps” for those in the know

Rosina shows us how to make a cocktail from their secret mint julep menu (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Banco de Mexico with Crème de Cacao, Mezcal, Anejo tequila, fresh mint sprigs, rose water mist and powdered sugar at Rosina on Tuesday, January 2, 2017, at The Palazzo hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Palazzo’s new bar Rosina currently has a classic mint julep on the menu, but also offers five “secret juleps” for those in the know, made with everything from rye and cognac (Prescription Julep) to bourbon and brandy (Don’t Mind If I Do). This smoky recipe is for the Banco de Mexico.

Ingredients

■ 1 1/2 oz. anejo tequila

■ 1/2 oz. mezcal

■ 1/2 oz. crème de cacao

■ Mint

■ Garnish

■ Mint sprig

■ Rose water mist

■ Rose Petal or bud

■ Powdered sugar

Directions

Muddle or rub mint and drop in julep cup. Add first three ingredients to cup. Fill cup with crushed ice. Stir. Top with more crushed ice. Garnish with mint sprigs and rose petal, and top with spritz of rose water and a sprinkle of powdered sugar.

— Al Mancini