Royal wedding-inspired cocktails on menu at Las Vegas Strip

That the latest royal wedding won’t be at one of Las Vegas’ famed wedding chapels — and more’s the pity — hasn’t stopped local mixologists from thinking along the When-Harry-Met-Meghan lines and introducing royalty-inspired cocktails.

MGM Resorts International New Royale at Bardot Brasserie

MGM Resorts International A Royal Soiree at Picasso

MGM Resorts International Gin + Gin Royale at Libertine Social

The grandest would be A Royal Soiree at Picasso at Bellagio. Playing off the “something new, something old” tradition — which Prince Harry reportedly followed by including some of his mother’s diamonds in Meghan Markle’s ring — it combines the “new” of Hangar Mandarin Blossom Vodka from California (Markle’s birthplace) infused with English Breakfast Tea, and the “old” of Grand Marnier 150th Anniversary Edition with aged cognacs. They’re topped by Taittinger’s Comtes de Champagne. It’s $75.

A little more sentimental is the New Royale at Bardot Brasserie at Aria, a Champagne cocktail with a classic English gin and hibiscus liqueur from Los Angeles. The gold rim of the glass brings to mind the yellow-gold band of the ring. It’s $16.

And the Gin + Gin Royale at Libertine Social at Mandalay Bay combines equal parts Junipero gin from California and Bombay Sapphire gin from England. There’s also ginger beer and ginger simple syrup — Harry’s a ginger, remember — as well as mint.

