‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ stars to appear at House of Blues’ weekly brunch

The Mandalay Bay venue will offer a weekly buffet brunch, starting Jan. 11, with entertainment by drag queens and stars from “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

House of Blues

Everyone can feel like a diva at the Drag Diva Brunch starting Jan. 11 at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay.

The buffet will include a selection of House of Blues favorites such as buttermilk biscuits and gravy, pulled pork sliders, chicken and waffles, barbecued chicken, mac and cheese and a variety of pastries. Tickets include a mimosa or bloody mary, and an upgrade to bottomless beverages is available.

Guest stars from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” will join the cast of queens for the weekly event. Themes, which are subject to change, will begin with Madonna on Jan. 11 and conclude with Golden Girls on April 4, with numerous versions in between.

Doors open at 10:30 a.m., with performances beginning at 11. Tickets, which are $45 (and available only to those 21 and older) are at houseofblues.com, mandalaybay.com or ticketmaster.com.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.