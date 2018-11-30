Rustle no feathers with these 5 fowl-driven dishes in Las Vegas

(bBd's)

Cured & Whey

This small gourmet shop/restaurant creates a Duck Rueben sandwich spotlighting its Hudson Valley Duck Ham. They slice it thin and pile it between two pieces of marble rye with Swiss cheese, Dijon, sauerkraut and a special house-made sauce before putting it on a panini press until it’s crispy. $11.75, 6625 S. Valley View Blvd., 702-429-3617, facebook.com/curedandwhey

Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza & Grill

One of the most interesting items in the Shareables section of Sammy’s menu is the Mini Duck Tacos. Served six to an order, they come topped with feta cheese, tomato, napa cabbage and tomato-cilantro cream. $11.25, multiple locations, sammyspizza.com bBd’s

While the place is known for burgers and desserts, this new Palace Station spot also offers Long Island Duck Ramen. It takes the team over three days to make the duck broth, which is then cut with house-made dashi and red miso before they add smoked pork, scallion, soy-cured egg and black garlic. $18, Palace Station, 702-221-6513, eatbbds.com

Sparrow + Wolf

Chef Brian Howard doubles up on the bird in his Campfire Duck by pairing a juicy piece of breast meat with a helping of foie gras. The dish is rounded out with wood ear mushrooms and salted plum. $36, 4480 Spring Mountain Road, 702-790-2147, sparrowandwolflv.com

Tom’s Urban

If chicken wings are too pedestrian for you, head to Tom’s for the XiangXiang Crispy Duck Wings. The large drumsticks are glazed in hoisin and served with Asian peanut slaw. $15, New York New-York, 702-740-6766, tomsurban.com