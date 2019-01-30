Food

Ryan Reaves’ beer now available at Golden Knights games, practices

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 29, 2019 - 6:51 pm
 

Our friends at Able Baker Brewing report that Training Day Golden Lager, their beer developed in partnership with Vegas Golden Knights right winger Ryan Reaves’ 7Five Brewing, is finally available at T-Mobile Arena during Knights games.

The catch is, you can only get it at the Hyde Lounge, all the way at the top of the building.

But fans also can enjoy one while watching the team practice, as it’s been added to the taps at Mackenzie River Pizza in City National Arena.

Other spots currently carrying Training Day include Beerhaus, the sportsbook bars at Bellagio and The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Libertine Social, Five50 Pizza and, starting Wednesday, Top Golf at MGM Grand.

They join the PKWY Tavern location on Flamingo Road, where the beer debuted in December.

