Ryan Reaves’ beer now available at Golden Knights games, practices

Our friends at Able Baker Brewing report that Training Day Golden Lager, their beer developed in partnership with Vegas Golden Knights right winger Ryan Reaves’ 7Five Brewing, is finally available at T-Mobile Arena during Knights games.

Vegas Golden Knights player Ryan Reaves talks to fans at a party for the release of his new beer, Training Day, at PKWY Tavern Flamingo in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Vegas Golden Knights player Ryan Reaves poses for a photograph with fans at a party for the release of his new beer, Training Day, at PKWY Tavern Flamingo in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Vegas Golden Knights player Ryan Reaves holds up a cutout of himself at a party for the release of his new beer, Training Day, at PKWY Tavern Flamingo in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A glass of Ryan Reaves' new beer, Training Day, sits on a table at a party for the release of the beer at PKWY Tavern Flamingo in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The beer tap handle for Ryan Reaves' new beer, Training Day, is on display at the release party for the beer at PKWY Tavern Flamingo in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The catch is, you can only get it at the Hyde Lounge, all the way at the top of the building.

But fans also can enjoy one while watching the team practice, as it’s been added to the taps at Mackenzie River Pizza in City National Arena.

Other spots currently carrying Training Day include Beerhaus, the sportsbook bars at Bellagio and The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Libertine Social, Five50 Pizza and, starting Wednesday, Top Golf at MGM Grand.

They join the PKWY Tavern location on Flamingo Road, where the beer debuted in December.