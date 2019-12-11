Sake Rok in Las Vegas has a Holiday Honey Toast to die for

Sake Rok executive chef Sung Park took the classic Japanese dessert and gave it a holiday twist.

Holiday Honey Toast at Sake Rock (Heidi Knapp Rinella Las Vegas Review-Journal)

You may have had honey toast, but you haven’t had honey toast like this: Sake Rok executive chef Sung Park took the classic Japanese dessert and gave it a holiday twist.

In Sake Rok’s Holiday Honey Toast, pain de mie (a soft white bread) is hollowed-out, buttered, sugared and toasted until golden, branded with the restaurant’s logo, filled with toasted bread cubes, topped with mint-chocolate-chip ice cream, drizzled with honey butter and decorated with gum drops and candy canes before being sprinkled with powdered sugar and cinnamon.

It’s $18 and will be available through the end of the year. Sake Rok is at The Park.

