Salt Bae is coming to Las Vegas. Representatives of the Internet sensation confirm that the Turkish-born butcher, chef and restaurateur, whose real name is Nusret Gökçe intends to open a Las Vegas outpost of his Nusr-Et Steakhouse chain at The Park on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Gökçe rose to Internet fame through photos and videos in which he dramatically cuts, prepares and poses with cuts of meat. His best-known (and most imitated) move involves him sprinkling salt from his fingertips, down his forearm and onto a steak. An Instagram video of that move became an Internet sensation, and led to his nickname, Salt Bae.

Gökçe operates steakhouses in Turkey, The United Arab Emirates, Qatar, New York and Boston that are known for their celebrity clientele, luxurious steaks and unapologetically high prices. Steaks for one person in the New York location reportedly run from $70 to $275, and he’s been known to coat some cuts in gold leaf.

When contacted by the Review-Journal about his plans for Las Vegas, the chef’s representatives said, “We gladly confirm that there will be a Nusr-Et Steakhouse in Las Vegas.” They also promised that “The Chef will be present (at) the opening, personally hosting the guests as he always does.”

Those representatives went on to confirm that the restaurant will be located in The Park, near T-Mobile Arena. With regard to timing, the representatives would only say, “We are working meticulously to make the opening as soon as possible,” and encouraged fans to follow his Instagram account, @nusr_et, for more information.

