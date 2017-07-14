Samba Brazilian Steakhouse to close at Mirage

The Mirage’s Samba Brazilian Steakhouse will close on Aug. 31.

While the resort has another steakhouse, Tom Colicchio’s Heritage Steak, Samba differentiates itself as an all-you-can-eat churrascaria rodizio – the kind of restaurant where servers wander the room with large skewers of meat that they carve tableside for diners.

It’s been operating at The Mirage since 1999, making it the oldest restaurant in the hotel’s portfolio.

There’s no word yet on what will replace Samba. But a news release announcing the closure promises that “details on the new culinary venue and talent will be available in the coming weeks.”

