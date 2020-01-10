Sammy Hagar to be guest bartender at The Strat on Jan. 22

Sammy Hagar, former frontman of Van Halen, will mix drinks using his signature spirits as part of relaunch celebration of the resort.

Sammy Hagar will make an appearance at The Strat on Jan. 22, 2020. (Leah Steiger)

Sammy Hagar will be in town on Jan. 22 to celebrate the official relaunch of The Strat.

The former Van Halen frontman will toast the reinvention of the property and introduce some signature cocktails made with his various brands of spirits, including Santo Tequila Blanco, Santo Mezquila and Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum. He’s also expected to get behind the bar at the resort’s Remix bar from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. to mix up a few cocktails for his fans.

