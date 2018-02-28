Sample Pappy Van Winkle at District One in Las Vegas

Few names in American whiskey inspire the same sense of awe as Pappy Van Winkle, or the Old Rip Van Winkle Distillerythat produces it.

District One Kitchen & Bar.

Few names in American whiskey inspire the same sense of awe as Pappy Van Winkle, or the Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery that produces it; many aficionados go their entire lives without tasting even one of its rare, prized releases. But District One, 3400 S. Jones Blvd., has scored all five of the company’s bourbons (Old Rip Van Winkle 10-year, Van Winkle Special Reserve and Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve 15-, 20- and 23-year) and its Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye, and is offering them in flights starting Wednesday. They’ll be $230 for 1/2-ounce pours of all six or $450 for 1-ounce pours, while supplies last.

Cocktail benefit set

The fifth For the Love of Cocktails benefit will be May 18 at Skyfall and Rivea atop the Delano. Tickets go on sale shortly at fortheloveofcocktails.com.

Prime kitchen duty

Two chefs with Las Vegas restaurants will be cooking at the James Beard House in New York this spring. Akira Back, who has Kumi at Mandalay Bay and Yellowtail at Bellagio, will appear in “Globe Trotting Phenom” on March 15. And Lorena Garcia of Chica at The Venetian will present “Vibrant Latin” on April 20. For tickets, go to jamesbeard.org.

Fellowships available

The James Beard Foundation is accepting applications for its Women’s Leadership Programs. JBF Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership is a fellowship program for restaurant owners and food-industry entrepreneurs, while JBF Women in Culinary Leadership is a mentorship program offering front- or back-of-house training and access to business training. Twenty-three slots are being offered in more than a dozen cities, with organizations including Jose Andres’ Think Group, Elizabeth Blau’s Blau & Associates and Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken’s Border Grill. Visit jamesbeard.org/women-leadership-programs.

High honor for Andres

In other James Beard news, the foundation has announced that Jose Andres will receive its 2018 Humanitarian Award for, among other things, the work of his World Central Kitchen in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria.

Sightings

Singer-songwriter Keyshia Cole at Topgolf at MGM Grand. Musician Trace Cyrus, model-actress Brooklyn Decker and TV personality Bevy Smith in separate parties at Tao at The Venetian. Youtube personality Mamrie Hart at Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. “Tanked” star Brett Raymer and WWE figures Dana Brooks, Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews, Sheamus and Cesaro and Seth Rollins at Andiamo at D Las Vegas.

