Food

San Diego pizzeria expanding to southwest Las Vegas

A rendering of Mr. Moto, the San Diego-based pizzeria that is planning to open a shop in southwest Las Vegas, its first in the city, in April 2024. (Mr. Moto)
A rendering of Mr. Moto, the San Diego-based pizzeria that is planning to open a shop in southwest Las Vegas, its first in the city, in April 2024. (Mr. Moto)
A rendering of Mr. Moto, the San Diego-based pizzeria that is planning to open a shop in southwest Las Vegas, its first in the city, in April 2024. (Mr. Moto)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 2, 2024 - 2:34 pm
 

Mr. Moto, the San Diego pizzeria known for its thin crust and fluffy cornice, is launching its first shop in Las Vegas, on South Rainbow Boulevard in the southwest. The debut is planned for mid-April.

The pizzeria encompasses 1,700 square feet, offers grab-and-go and dine-in service, and features leather seating, wood paneling, big-screen TVs and a hum of red neon.

Leading off the menu are pizzas such as the Rocky Mountains (meatballs, ricotta, spicy honey, oregano), The Hulk (pepperoni, bacon, ham, sausage), the Furious Diablo (garlic chicken, Buffalo sauce, house ranch), and a New York-style pie. Garlic knots and calzones come along for the ride.

Mr. Moto’s tap wall dispenses local and domestic ales, IPAs, and brews from the pizzeria’s house brand, including signature Mr. Moto Blonde.

The pizzeria is at 9270 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 100. Mr. Moto also has seven pizzerias in the San Diego area and one in Phoenix. Visit mrmotopizza.com or follow @mrmotopizza on social media.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.

